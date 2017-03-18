Atlanta United acquire Honduran forward Bryan Rochez

Atlanta United added to their already-formidable arsenal on Friday evening when they claimed forward Bryan Rochez off of waivers from Orlando City SC. Rochez will be added to Atlanta’s reserve roster and carry a Reserve Minimum Salary Budget Charge. Orlando City will retain the rest of his 2017 budget charge.

Orlando will retain a percentage of any future transfer fee if the player is transferred outside of the league by Atlanta United.

Orlando City's Giles Barnes will now occupy a Designated Player slot.

Rochez, 22, originally signed with Orlando City as a Designated Player ahead of the club's debut MLS season in 2015. He made 16 appearances and scored three goals. In 2016, Rochez appeared in 10 games for Orlando City B and scored two goals before being loaned to Honduran club Real CD Espana, the club in which he broke through as a teenager.

Rochez has a U.S. Permanent Residence card and qualifies as a domestic player under MLS rules.

Rochez will be available when Atlanta host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Kick off is at 4 pm ET. In the US, the match will be televised nationally on UniMas (Spanish, available in English via SAP) and also streamed in English on Facebook Live on the Univision Deportes Facebook page. In Canada, the match is available on MLS Live.