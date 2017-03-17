ExtraTime Radio: Dax McCarty on calling Chicago home + USMNT call-up

LISTEN: Admit it! You've been waiting to hear from Dax McCarty since the big trade. So has the crew at ETR, and the guys got their wish on Thursday as the Chicago Fire midfielder joined to talk about the difference between early and sustained success, the honor of representing the USMNT and the beast that is Tyler Adams. Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

First things first, have you taken the pledge? Don't Cross the Line may be a slogan, but it's also a way of life, so join the ExtraTime Radio crew in standing against discrimination of any kind. It's the right thing to do.

Kellyn Acosta knows something about the right thing to do, if that thing is banging in Beckham-esque free kicks in CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. Yeah, it was dope. Yeah, FC Dallas knocked off Pachuca. Yeah, they've still got a lot of work to do before we're talking CCL Final. Vancouver's situation isn't so positive, down 2-0 to Tigres, but they're headed back to Canada for the second leg, so who knows? Once that's out of the way, the guys turn their attention to MLS, where some would prefer the takes stay lukewarm until summer.

The US national have a must-win game (serious understatement) coming up against Honduras, and now we know the roster Bruce Arena will choose from to select the 11 players best suited for the job. Matt breaks down a confounding and encouraging group -- yes, that's possible -- then Chicago Fire midfielder Dax McCarty joins the guys to talk about his place on the team, his transition to life in Chicago and the beast that is Tyler Adams.

In the mailbag, a shout out to a listener making his way through Southeast Asia (but still listening to the show), more Acosta talk (not our fault, we're jacked) and a scouting report on the coach linked with the Canadian national team.

