MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Roman Torres, fines Alex, Chara

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended one player and fined two others for actions taken during Week 2 of the 2017 regular season.

Roman Torres violent conduct

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Seattle Sounders center back Roman Torres one game for violent conduct. The incident occurred in the 37th minute of Seattle's match against the Montreal Impact on March 11 (above). Torres will serve the suspension during Seattle's match on Sunday, March 19 against the New York Red Bulls.

Alex simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued an undisclosed fine to Houston Dynamo midfielder Alex after finding him guilty of simulation/embellishment during the 37th minute of the Dynamo's match against Columbus Crew SC on March 11 (above).

Diego Chara simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplianry Committee has issued an undisclosed fine to Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara after finding him guilty of simulation/embellishment during the 31st minute of the Timbers' match against the LA Galaxy on March 11 (above).

In addition, the MLS Disciplinary Committee did not take any action against Portland midfielder David Guzman in connection with a play in the 34th minute involving LA Galaxy defender Jelle Van Damme. The Disciplinary Committee could not unanimously determine whether Guzman engaged in an obvious act of simulation/embellishment or if he went to ground in an effort to avoid contact with Van Damme.

