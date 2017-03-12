TCF Bank Stadium - snowing - Minnesota United Home opener - March 12, 2017
Minnesota United FC home opener clocks in as coldest ever MLS game

March 12, 201710:38PM EDT
Nicholas RosanoSenior Editor

On an MLS weekend chock full of cold-weather games, it was unsurprising to see a new MLS record set: with an official temperature of 19 degrees Farenheit at kick off, Minnesota United's home opener against expansion counterparts Atlanta United became the coldest game in MLS history. The cold, not to mention the heavy snow at TCF Bank Stadium (pictured above), did nothing to slow Atlanta and their contingent of South American stars, who ran away 6-1 winners.

Here's where it stacks up all time among MLS regular season and playoff games:

Temp. (F) Date Match Result Location
19 3/12/2017 Minnesota vs. Atlanta ATL W 6-1 TCF Bank Stadium
20 12/7/2013 (MLS Cup 2013) Kansas City vs. RSL D 1-1 (SKC win on PKs) Children's Mercy Park
25 3/26/2011 Toronto vs. Portland TOR W 2-0 BMO Field
28 12/10/2016 (MLS Cup 2016) Toronto vs. Seattle D 0-0 (SEA win on PKs) BMO Field
28 3/12/2017 NYCFC vs. D.C. United NYC W 4-0 Yankee Stadium
29 4/7/2007 Colorado vs. D.C. COL W 2-1 Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The Atlanta-Minnesota game highlighted an extraordinarily chilly weekend in MLS, which saw four other games that featured below-freezing temperatures, as well as another that registered at just one point above freezing on the mercury. Here's an overview of the chilly weather that many MLS teams encountered in Week 2 of the 2017 regular season:

Temp. (F) Match Result Location
19 Minnesota vs. Atlanta ATL W 6-1 TCF Bank Stadium
28 NYCFC vs. D.C. United NYC W 4-0 Yankee Stadium
30 NY Red Bulls vs. Colorado NY W 1-0 Red Bull Arena
30 Chicago vs. Real Salt Lake CHI W 2-0 Toyota Park
31 Philadelphia vs. Toronto D 2-2 Talen Energy Stadium
33 Sporting KC vs. FC Dallas D 0-0 Children's Mercy Park

Note that although the city of Montreal experienced a high of 5 degrees Farenheit on Saturday, their game against Seattle does not make the list owing to the fact that it was played indoors at the Olympic Stadium.

