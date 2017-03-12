Crew SC will be "accountable" after loss at Houston, says Gregg Berhalter

HOUSTON – Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter wants his team to forget Saturday’s game as soon as possible.

Columbus entered BBVA Compass Stadium with a clear idea of how to deal with the Houston Dynamo attack, but 90 minutes later, the visitors were staring at an emphatic 3-1 loss.

“I think that by and large we dealt with the counterattack in the way that we imagined,” Berhalter said postgame. “We wanted to balance it off with our fullbacks not going forward every single time, and we did that to a certain extent.”

Berhalter noted that the Dynamo’s early opening goal – scored by Romell Quioto off a sloppy pass by Zack Steffen just two minutes in – changed the complexion of the game. Setting that disappointing start aside, however, he was quick to add that Columbus should have notched a goal in the first half.

Crew SC enjoyed greater possession of the ball – 60 percent to Houston’s 40 – and carved out several opportunities in the first 45 minutes, only to be kept at bay by several key Tyler Deric saves and a goal-line clearance by Dylan Remick.

“The first half they made a 1-v-1 shot saved, they cleared two balls off the line on corner kicks. So we had enough chances to score goals,” Berhalter said. “What I’d like to see is a little bit more dynamic attacking. Moving the ball quicker. Moving into space and trying to get behind their lines more than we did today.”

Is it time for Crew SC to consider changes to the lineup?

“Every game, you’re accountable for your performance, so I think that’s normal,” Berhalter said on the possibility of significant changes for next week’s visit to D.C. United (Saturday, 7pm ET | MLS LIVE).

“We’re in professional sports so every game, when you step on the field, you’re going to be judged. And you have to be accountable for how you performed.”