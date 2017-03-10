New England Revolution vs. Orlando City match postponed due to extreme cold

Saturday's match between the New England Revolution and Orlando City SC has been postponed due to extreme cold projected to hit the New England area over the weekend.

The match, originally scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm ET at Gillette Stadium, will now be played on September 2 at 7 pm ET.

The decision to postpone the match was made by Major League Soccer and the two clubs after forecasts of temperatures in the low 20s at kick off, with a potential windchill in single digits. Additionally, Winter Storm Reggie is expected to bring heavy snow to southern New England on Friday.

"All of us involved in this decision believe this is in the best interest of the fans, the players, and the game," said Revolution President Brian Bilello. "We at the Revolution look forward to seeing all our fans at the Orlando game on September 2."

The Revs return to action on Saturday, March 18 at FC Dallas (8 pm ET), while Orlando's next match is slated for the same day, at home against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET).