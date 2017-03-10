ExtraTime Radio: MNUFC's Christian Ramirez on taking the road less traveled

LISTEN: Superman on ExtraTime Radio? That’s something you’ve got to hear. After the guys dare to Zlatan – you saw those LA Galaxy rumors, right? – Minnesota United FC's Christian Ramirez calls in for a wide-ranging conversation that will go down in the ETR interview pantheon. Then the guys head to Grand Central for NYCFC media day, where they chat with Rodney Wallace and Jack Harrison. Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Soccer is back – that has a nice ring to it – so Andrew and David sit down with a few MLS players to take the temperature of the league. First up, though, the guys dare to Zlatan, with rumors flying that the Manchester United star could be on his way to the LA Galaxy in the summer. They also look ahead to a weekend filled with big matches, from Sporting hosting FC Dallas, a Toronto-Philadelphia playoff rematch and hype trains making stops coast to coast.

After the break, Minnesota United striker Christian Ramirez, who scored the club’s first MLS goal, calls in after a team breakfast to shoot the breeze for more than half an hour. Ramirez describes his stop-start path through college and then up the pro ranks, how he almost ended up playing in Mexico this season, his superhero friendship with Migeul Ibarra (who was spying the whole time), and how wild (and maybe a little weird) TCF Bank Stadium is going to be on Sunday vs Atlanta (5 pm ET; ESPN2 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

No mailbag on this day, as the guys leave their cozy studio space to head to New York City FC media day, where they sit down for a chat with Jack Harrison and Rodney Wallace. Wallace gets things started by interviewing Harrison about the season, then they move on to the Costa Rican’s time in Brazil, Frank Lampard and much more.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES