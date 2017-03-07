REMINDER: It is not too late to join MLS Fantasy! The official season starts this week. Create your team now - it's free and easy to play.

FC Dallas left back Anibal Chala out after sports hernia surgery

March 7, 20179:15PM EST
Ben CouchSenior Editor

A temporary blow to the (perpetual) youth movement at FC Dallas, after the team confirmed via Twitter that left back Anibal Chala was recovering from sports hernia surgery and is expected to miss a month of action.

Drew Epperley of local site Big D Soccer reported earlier Tuesday that the surgery took place February 28.

A Young Designated Player, at just 20-years-old Chala has already clocked more than 116 league appearances for Ecuador's El Nacional. Internationally, he's earned six caps at the U-20 level, coming up alongside fellow FCD teammate Carlos Gruezo. Dallas originally signed the speedster back in December.

