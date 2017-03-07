CONCACAF announces complete groups and schedule for 2017 Gold Cup

The road to the 2017 Gold Cup is set.

CONCACAF on Tuesday unveiled the complete groups and match schedule for the tournament, which will see 12 nations vying for the regional championship of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The announcement was made at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area, where the champion will be crowned on Wednesday, July 26. The tournament, which sees Mexico enter as defending champions, kicks off on Friday, July 7 at Red Bull Arena. A total of three MLS stadiums will host group stage doubleheaders.

With 45 players named to final Gold Cup rosters in 2015, MLS has for the first time integrated a schedule break in its calendar during the Gold Cup group stage (July 7-July 17).

One tournament berth is still up for grabs: Haiti and Nicaragua are scheduled to face off in a play-in series in March to determine the fourth nation in Group B:

2017 Gold Cup Groups

Group A: Honduras, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Canada

Group B: USA, Panama, Martinique, Haiti/Nicaragua

Group C: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, Jamaica

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Schedule

Note: Kickoff times to be announced at a later date

Group Stage

Date Location Matches Tickets Fri, July 7 NY / NJ - Red Bull Arena French Guiana vs. Canada

Honduras vs. Costa Rica Tickets Sat, July 8 Nashville - Nissan Stadium USA vs. Panama

Martinique vs. Haiti/Nicaragua Tickets Sun, July 9 San Diego - Qualcomm Stadium Curacao vs. Jamaica

Mexico vs. El Salvador Tickets Tue, July 11 Houston - BBVA Compass Stadium Costa Rica vs. Canada

Honduras vs. French Guiana Tickets Wed, July 12 Tampa - Raymond James Stadium Panama vs. Haiti/Nicaragua

USA vs. Martinique Tickets Thu, July 13 Denver - Sports Authority Field El Salvador vs. Curacao

Mexico vs. Jamaica Tickets Fri, July 14 Frisco - Toyota Stadium Costa Rica vs. French Guiana Canada vs. Honduras Tickets Sat, July 15 Cleveland - FirstEnergy Stadium Panama vs. Martinique

Haiti/Nicaragua vs. USA Tickets Sun, July 16 San Antonio - Alamodome Jamaica vs. El Salvador

Curacao vs. Mexico Tickets

Quarterfinals

Wed, July 19 Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field QF#1: 1A vs. 2B

QF#2: 1B vs. 3A/C Tickets Thurs, July 20 Glendale - Univ. of Phoenix Stadium QF#3: 1C vs. 3A/B

QF#4: 2C vs. 2A Tickets

Semifinals

Sat, July 22 Arlington - AT&T Stadium QF #1 vs. QF #2 Tickets Sun, July 23 Pasadena - Rose Bowl QF #3 vs. QF #4 Tickets

Final