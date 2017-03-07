CONCACAF announces complete groups and schedule for 2017 Gold Cup

March 7, 20171:24PM EST
The road to the 2017 Gold Cup is set.

CONCACAF on Tuesday unveiled the complete groups and match schedule for the tournament, which will see 12 nations vying for the regional championship of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The announcement was made at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area, where the champion will be crowned on Wednesday, July 26. The tournament, which sees Mexico enter as defending champions, kicks off on Friday, July 7 at Red Bull Arena. A total of three MLS stadiums will host group stage doubleheaders.

With 45 players named to final Gold Cup rosters in 2015, MLS has for the first time integrated a schedule break in its calendar during the Gold Cup group stage (July 7-July 17).

One tournament berth is still up for grabs: Haiti and Nicaragua are scheduled to face off in a play-in series in March to determine the fourth nation in Group B:

2017 Gold Cup Groups

Group A: Honduras, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Canada
Group B: USA, Panama, Martinique, Haiti/Nicaragua
Group C: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, Jamaica

2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Schedule

Note: Kickoff times to be announced at a later date

Group Stage

Date Location Matches Tickets
Fri, July 7 NY / NJ - Red Bull Arena French Guiana vs. Canada
Honduras vs. Costa Rica		 Tickets
Sat, July 8 Nashville - Nissan Stadium USA vs. Panama
Martinique vs. Haiti/Nicaragua		 Tickets
Sun, July 9 San Diego - Qualcomm Stadium Curacao vs. Jamaica
Mexico vs. El Salvador		 Tickets
Tue, July 11 Houston - BBVA Compass Stadium Costa Rica vs. Canada
Honduras vs. French Guiana		 Tickets
Wed, July 12 Tampa - Raymond James Stadium Panama vs. Haiti/Nicaragua
USA vs. Martinique		 Tickets
Thu, July 13 Denver - Sports Authority Field El Salvador vs. Curacao
Mexico vs. Jamaica		 Tickets
Fri, July 14 Frisco - Toyota Stadium Costa Rica vs. French Guiana Canada vs. Honduras Tickets
Sat, July 15 Cleveland - FirstEnergy Stadium Panama vs. Martinique
Haiti/Nicaragua vs. USA		 Tickets
Sun, July 16 San Antonio - Alamodome Jamaica vs. El Salvador
Curacao vs. Mexico		 Tickets

Quarterfinals

Wed, July 19 Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field QF#1: 1A vs. 2B
QF#2: 1B vs. 3A/C		 Tickets
Thurs, July 20 Glendale - Univ. of Phoenix Stadium QF#3: 1C vs. 3A/B
QF#4: 2C vs. 2A		 Tickets

Semifinals

Sat, July 22 Arlington - AT&T Stadium QF #1 vs. QF #2 Tickets
Sun, July 23 Pasadena - Rose Bowl QF #3 vs. QF #4 Tickets

Final

Wed, July 26 Santa Clara - Levi's Stadium SF #1 vs. SF #2 Tickets