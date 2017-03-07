CONCACAF announces complete groups and schedule for 2017 Gold Cup

The road to the 2017 Gold Cup is set.
CONCACAF on Tuesday unveiled the complete groups and match schedule for the tournament, which will see 12 nations vying for the regional championship of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
The announcement was made at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area, where the champion will be crowned on Wednesday, July 26. The tournament, which sees Mexico enter as defending champions, kicks off on Friday, July 7 at Red Bull Arena. A total of three MLS stadiums will host group stage doubleheaders.
With 45 players named to final Gold Cup rosters in 2015, MLS has for the first time integrated a schedule break in its calendar during the Gold Cup group stage (July 7-July 17).
One tournament berth is still up for grabs: Haiti and Nicaragua are scheduled to face off in a play-in series in March to determine the fourth nation in Group B:
2017 Gold Cup Groups
Group A: Honduras, Costa Rica, French Guiana, Canada
Group B: USA, Panama, Martinique, Haiti/Nicaragua
Group C: Mexico, El Salvador, Curacao, Jamaica
2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Schedule
Note: Kickoff times to be announced at a later date
Group Stage
|Date
|Location
|Matches
|Tickets
|Fri, July 7
|NY / NJ - Red Bull Arena
|French Guiana vs. Canada
Honduras vs. Costa Rica
|Sat, July 8
|Nashville - Nissan Stadium
|USA vs. Panama
Martinique vs. Haiti/Nicaragua
|Sun, July 9
|San Diego - Qualcomm Stadium
|Curacao vs. Jamaica
Mexico vs. El Salvador
|Tue, July 11
|Houston - BBVA Compass Stadium
|Costa Rica vs. Canada
Honduras vs. French Guiana
|Wed, July 12
|Tampa - Raymond James Stadium
|Panama vs. Haiti/Nicaragua
USA vs. Martinique
|Thu, July 13
|Denver - Sports Authority Field
|El Salvador vs. Curacao
Mexico vs. Jamaica
|Fri, July 14
|Frisco - Toyota Stadium
|Costa Rica vs. French Guiana Canada vs. Honduras
|Sat, July 15
|Cleveland - FirstEnergy Stadium
|Panama vs. Martinique
Haiti/Nicaragua vs. USA
|Sun, July 16
|San Antonio - Alamodome
|Jamaica vs. El Salvador
Curacao vs. Mexico
Quarterfinals
|Wed, July 19
|Philadelphia - Lincoln Financial Field
|QF#1: 1A vs. 2B
QF#2: 1B vs. 3A/C
|Thurs, July 20
|Glendale - Univ. of Phoenix Stadium
|QF#3: 1C vs. 3A/B
QF#4: 2C vs. 2A
Semifinals
|Sat, July 22
|Arlington - AT&T Stadium
|QF #1 vs. QF #2
|Sun, July 23
|Pasadena - Rose Bowl
|QF #3 vs. QF #4
Final
|Wed, July 26
|Santa Clara - Levi's Stadium
|SF #1 vs. SF #2
