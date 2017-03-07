Atlanta's Man of the Match will now hammer the Golden Spike

The Portland Timbers have Timber Joey sawing a log. The Montreal Impact have fans ringing the North Star Bell. Bow Atlanta United FC have their own new ritual, around "the Golden Spike."

The Golden Spike signifies Atlanta's place in the Southeast as the largest railroad hub during the 1800s. Before each match, Atlanta United players will sign the Golden Spike, and supporters will march it into the stadium. Prior to the match, a VIP will hammer it into a railroad platform; on Sunday, Atlanta-area rapper Yung Joc did the honors.

After the final whistle, the team's Man of the Match, as voted upon by fans, will hammer the Golden Spike again. This past week, after a 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls, midfielder Yamil Asad got the honor.

Atlanta fans will, no doubt, are hoping that next time, they can see a player do this in celebration after a win.