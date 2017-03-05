Vancouver Whitecaps FC 0, Philadelphia Union 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The final game of the season’s opening week ended without any goals.

Despite both teams pressing in the second half, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the Philadelphia Union battled to a scoreless draw Sunday night at BC Place.

The best opportunity probably came in the 66th minute when reigning Rookie of the Year runner-up Keegan Rosenberry saved a shot from Vancouver's Jordan Harvey off the goal line.

The game marked the second straight home clean sheet for the ’Caps, who were coming off a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in CCL play on Thursday.

Goals

None

Three Things

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT: In what mostly an underwhelming game, the players who stood out the most may have been the two youngest. For Vancouver, 16-year-old phenom Alphonso Davies looked dazzling on the ball at times. And for the Union, 20-year-old Homegrown central midfielder Derrick Jones was outstanding controlling play in his first MLS game. MORE MLS DEBUTS: Aside from Jones, veteran center back Oguchi Onyewu, central midfielder Haris Medunjanin, striker Jay Simpson and winger Fafa Picault all made their league debuts for the Union. Medunjanin and Onyewu were solid to help slow down Vancouver, but Simpson struggled to do much offensively as the team’s lone striker. In general, considering all the new pieces they inserted into the lineup, the Union will surely be happy taking a road point on the other side of the country. BENCH POWER: It didn’t lead to a goal but the Whitecaps helped change the pace of the game by bringing in the dynamic pairing Fredy Montero and Brek Shea for the final 30 minutes. In the end, though, it was the team’s solid backline that helped the ’Caps get a result, led by a strong performance from Christian Dean as well as former Union players Sheanon Williams and Jordan Harvey. Speaking of debuts, Montero, Shea and Williams were all making theirs for Vancouver. Here come the new guys.



Reinforcements for @WhitecapsFC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7VdQtyncD5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 6, 2017

They Said It

Jim Curtin on Derrick Jones: "My opinion may be biased, but I thought he was the best player on the field for either team." — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) March 6, 2017

