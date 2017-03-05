San Jose Earthquakes 1, Montreal Impact 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The San Jose Earthquakes controlled the pace of the game all night, with enough efficiency that an early first half goal was enough to carry them over the visiting Montreal Impact 1-0. Anibal Godoy was the goalscorer on the night, but his name was called often doing work to keep the Quakes in possession in the attacking half.
The goal was set up by Chris Wondolowski, who played Godoy into space allowing the midfielder to chip Evan Bush for the game's lone goal.
Goals
- 17' - SJ - Anibal Godoy Watch
Three Things
- LIMA MUTES PIATTI: A good day at the office for Earthquakes homegrown player Nick Lima who did a standout job limiting the effectiveness of Montreal's Ignacio Piatti. Usually a key contributor, Piatti was held to 1 shot and created no chances, with a 30% passing accuracy in the attacking third.
- FIRST TIME FOR SAN JOSE: The two franchises haven't gotten to meet that often since the Impact joined the league, but tonight marked the first ever victory by the Quakes over Montreal who had gone 0-3-2 against them previously.
- CAN'T COME BACK: Coming from behind has become an issue for the Impact, who are now on an 11 game winless streak when trailing at halftime.