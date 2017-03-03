Timbers fans camp outside Providence Park for days ahead of MLS opener

Portland Timbers fans are taking their dedication to a new level ahead of the MLS opener on Friday.

According to The Oregonian’s Jamie Goldberg, Timbers fans have been camping outside of Providence Park since before dawn on Wednesday ahead of Portland’s match against Minnesota United FC on Friday night (9:30 pm ET | FS1 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Fans with tickets in the Timbers Army section of Providence Park have been camping outside of the stadium ahead of home games for years. Supporters in line are given numbered wristbands that signify the order in which they’re allowed to enter the stadium and claim their preferred seats in the Timbers Army’s general-admission section.

This week, Ken and Julie Sheets were the first fans to arrive in line.



"It's just a neat way that we can show our support," Julie told The Oregonian. "[The players] know that we camp out here and they love that... They're the reason we're here."