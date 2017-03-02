Vancouver Whitecaps 2, New York Red Bulls 0 | CCL Quarterfinal Recap

The Vancouver Whitecaps made team history on Thursday night, defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-0 at BC Place in the second leg of the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series, to win the series 3-1 on aggregate and advance to the semifinal round.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring just five minutes in, with teenager Alphonso Davies controlling a low cross in the box and burying the chance. They sealed the series in the 76th minute, as Fredy Montero came off the bench and scored a bomb in his Whitecaps debut.

Goals

5' – VAN – Alphonso Davies Watch

76' – VAN – Fredy Montero

Three Things

Next Up