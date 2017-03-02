Derrick Etienne - Russell Teibert - New York Red Bulls - Vancouver Whitecaps
USA Today Sports

Vancouver Whitecaps 2, New York Red Bulls 0 | CCL Quarterfinal Recap

March 2, 201711:57PM EST
Alicia RodriguezContributor

The Vancouver Whitecaps made team history on Thursday night, defeating the New York Red Bulls 2-0 at BC Place in the second leg of the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series, to win the series 3-1 on aggregate and advance to the semifinal round.

The Whitecaps opened the scoring just five minutes in, with teenager Alphonso Davies controlling a low cross in the box and burying the chance. They sealed the series in the 76th minute, as Fredy Montero came off the bench and scored a bomb in his Whitecaps debut.

Goals

  • 5' – VAN – Alphonso Davies Watch
  • 76' – VAN – Fredy Montero

Three Things

Next Up

  • VAN: Sunday, March 5 – vs. Philadelphia (9:30 pm ET | TSN1/4/5 in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US)
  • NY: Sunday, March 5 – at Atlanta (7:30 pm ET | FS1 in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)

NY Red Bulls gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for Red Bulls jerseys, shirts, hats, hoodies and more.