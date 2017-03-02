New York City FC buy out contract of midfielder Mix Diskerud

After an offseason spent twisting in the wind, Mix Diskerud is officially no longer a member of New York City FC.

The club released its roster ahead of their 2017 season opener at Orlando City on Sunday (5 pm ET; ESPN and ESPN Deportes in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada), announcing that they’ve bought Diskerud out of his guaranteed contract.

Each MLS club is allowed to buy out one player on a guaranteed contract during the offseason and free up the corresponding salary cap space. Such buyouts are at the club’s expense. If NYCFC had bought out Diskerud’s contract during the season, the buyout amount would’ve counted against their salary cap.

Diskerud signed with NYCFC ahead of their inaugural season of 2015. The Norwegian-American midfielder recorded four goals and three assists in 39 appearances in his two years with the club, but fell out of favor with head coach Patrick Vieira last summer, making his last regular season appearance for the team on June 2.

The 26-year-old will remain under contract with the league.