ExtraTime Radio: Western Conference preview with ESPN's Herculez Gomez

We've previewed the Eastern Conference, talked MLS broadcasting with John Strong and gone behind the scenes of the referee world with Peter Walton and Alan Kelly. Now the guys tackle the rough-and-tumble Western Conference, which has won 11 of the last 13 MLS Cups. Will they take it again?

On Friday, the 2017 Major League Soccer season begins.

five days, five shows

LISTEN NOW – Eastern Conference preview with Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch

LISTEN NOW – CCL preview, John Strong (FOX Sports) and MLS LIVE/MLS Fantasy primers

LISTEN NOW – PRO referee special with Peter Walton and Alan Kelly

Thursday – Western Conference preview with ESPN's Herculez Gomez

Friday – 2017 Predictions!

With less than 48 hours until the start of the 2017 MLS season, the guys are back to bring you the second half of their season preview. The Western Conference has won 11 of the last 13 MLS Cups, and with rising powers such as FC Dallas and Seattle Sounders chasing silverware, 12 of 14 seems possible.

Still, there are plenty of questions to be answered. Can Albert Rusnak pick up where Javier Morales left off at Real Salt Lake? Has Vancouver finally found their striker? Will Giovani dos Santos be able to lead LA past the Bruce Arena era? And how about the new-look Dynamo, reloaded Timbers, a Sporting KC side with actual wingers and those new boys up in the Twin Cities?

Plus, the guys get on the horn with Herculez Gomez to talk about his new career as a broadcaster at ESPN, go big-picture on the 2017 season, talk all-time great MLS teams and compare Liga MX to MLS.

