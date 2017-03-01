ExtraTime Radio: Referee special with PRO's Peter Walton and Alan Kelly

LISTEN: The ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza (five shows, five days) rolls on! We've previewed the Eastern Conference and talked MLS broadcasting with John Strong , now it's time to go behind the scenes of the referee world with PRO (Professional Referee Organization) GM Peter Walton and 2016 MLS Referee of the Year Alan Kelly. Listen to in-depth interviews explaining what you'll see on the field this year and what it's like to be the man in the middle. Subscribe so you don't miss a show as Friday gets closer and closer.

Four days (and two shows down). The wait is almost over. On Friday, the 2017 Major League Soccer season begins, and there's no better way to prepare than this week's ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza.

You know the drill: five days, five shows and nary a commute or lunch break without soccer talk. Here's the schedule...

LISTEN NOW – Eastern Conference preview with Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch

LISTEN NOW – CCL preview, John Strong (FOX Sports) and MLS LIVE/MLS Fantasy primers

Wednesday – PRO referee special with Peter Walton and Alan Kelly

Thursday – Western Conference preview with ESPN's Herculez Gomez

Friday – 2017 Predictions!

Professional Referee Organization (PRO) general manager Peter Walton and 2016 MLS Referee of the Year Alan Kelly know thousands of armchair officials are inspecting their work closely every weekend. So what do they do to make sure they get the big calls right and let the players decide the result?

More than you probably know.

As the ETR Extravaganza continues, don't miss our referee special as Walton explains what his crews will focus on in 2017 and Kelly explains what it's like to be the man in the middle.

