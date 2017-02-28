LA Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers discusses healthy eating habits in Q&A

February 28, 20174:56PM EST
Franco PanizoContributor

Robbie Rogers might have plenty of soccer savvy after playing professionally for a decade, but he also knows a thing or two about eating healthy.

Rogers recently conducted a Q&A with GQ.com to talk about his diet as a professional athlete and how he has learned and developed good eating habits as he has gotten older. The LA Galaxy defender might have been a frequenter of Olive Garden in the past - and who could blame him with those never-ending breadsticks and delicious entrees? - but he has a much more strict way of going about what types of foods he puts into his body.

After all, after years of experience, he knows what makes him feel in optimal condition to compete at a high level.

"I definitely feel a difference when I’m really strict and on my diet for a few weeks versus if I cheat a little bit. I feel it in games and during training," Rogers told GQ.com. "It does make a huge difference and as you get older. You know, I’m not as athletic as I was when I was younger, so I have to really focus on this stuff so I can keep that edge."

The 29-year-old Rogers goes in depth about what he intakes on a day-to-day basis, how often he goes out to eat, what snack he absolutely loves, and opens up about more interesting dietary topics in the Q&A. You can read it in its entirety here.

Rogers is preparing for his fifth season with the Galaxy. They open up the 2017 MLS campaign on Saturday with a home game against FC Dallas (4pm ET; Univision)

Series: 
Sideline

LA Galaxy gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for LA Galaxy hats, hoodies, jerseys, shirts and more.