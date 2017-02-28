LA Galaxy defender Robbie Rogers discusses healthy eating habits in Q&A

Robbie Rogers might have plenty of soccer savvy after playing professionally for a decade, but he also knows a thing or two about eating healthy.

Rogers recently conducted a Q&A with GQ.com to talk about his diet as a professional athlete and how he has learned and developed good eating habits as he has gotten older. The LA Galaxy defender might have been a frequenter of Olive Garden in the past - and who could blame him with those never-ending breadsticks and delicious entrees? - but he has a much more strict way of going about what types of foods he puts into his body.

The real-life diet of a "pretty much" vegetarian soccer pro https://t.co/NQpqvgfOVc pic.twitter.com/ZyH6j7uCLW — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 23, 2017

After all, after years of experience, he knows what makes him feel in optimal condition to compete at a high level.

"I definitely feel a difference when I’m really strict and on my diet for a few weeks versus if I cheat a little bit. I feel it in games and during training," Rogers told GQ.com. "It does make a huge difference and as you get older. You know, I’m not as athletic as I was when I was younger, so I have to really focus on this stuff so I can keep that edge."

The 29-year-old Rogers goes in depth about what he intakes on a day-to-day basis, how often he goes out to eat, what snack he absolutely loves, and opens up about more interesting dietary topics in the Q&A. You can read it in its entirety here.

Rogers is preparing for his fifth season with the Galaxy. They open up the 2017 MLS campaign on Saturday with a home game against FC Dallas (4pm ET; Univision)