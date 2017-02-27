ExtraTime Radio: Eastern Conference preview with Red Bulls' Jesse Marsch

LISTEN: It's almost here. Get this week's ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza (five shows, five days) started with a comprehensive Eastern Conference preview that hits every team and every story you need to know about for 2017. Want a bonus? How about half an hour of inside MLS talk with Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. Subscribe so you don't miss a show as Friday gets closer and closer.

Five days. The wait is almost over. On Friday, the 2017 Major League Soccer season begins, and there's no better way to prepare than this week's ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza.

You know the drill: five days, five shows and nary a commute or lunch break without soccer talk. Here's the schedule...

Monday – Eastern Conference preview with Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch

Tuesday – How to follow MLS in 2017 with Fox Sports John Strong

Wednesday – PRO referee special with Peter Walton and Alan Kelly

Thursday – Western Conference preview with ESPN's Herculez Gomez

Friday – 2017 Predictions!

Get your week started with ETR's Eastern Conference preview, three minutes of rapid fire takes for every single team and an over/under on points from none other than the Ben 'The Research' Baer.

Then Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch calls in to talk offseason changes in New York, the quest to win a CONCACAF Champions League title, the evolution of the high press and the rough-and-tumble Eastern Conference that now includes big-spending Atlanta United.

