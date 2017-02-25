Whitecaps trade for Brek Shea, send Giles Barnes to Orlando City SC

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Orlando City SC announced a blockbuster deal on Saturday evening, with the Whitecaps acquiring midfielder/defender Brek Shea from Orlando, sending forward Giles Barnes the other direction the transcontinental deal.

The 26-year-old Shea, an MLS All-Star and MLS MVP finalist in 2011 with FC Dallas, spent the last two years in Orlando City after his return to MLS from England. He made 46 appearances for the Lions, ending his tenure there with three goals and six assists.

"We are excited to welcome Brek to our club and city," said Whitecaps FC manager Carl Robinson, in the club's announcement of the trade.. "Brek is a tall, physical, skilled player and will bring a different dimension to our attack. Brek will join the group in coming days and we anticipate he will be available for selection as early as this Thursday's Champions League match against New York.”



Barnes, a 28-year-old forward, was traded to Vancouver from Houston in July 2016. He made eight starts in 11 appearances for the Whitecaps – most recently as a second-half sub in Wednesday's 1-1 away draw to the New York Red Bulls in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Prior to his time in Vancouver, Barnes spent four-and-a-half years in Houston, appearing in 113 regular season games while registering 31 goals and 14 assists.



“We’re thrilled to boost our attack with a player like Giles," Orlando general manager Niki Budalic said in a club statement. "His versatility to score and create goals will be a valuable asset this season”