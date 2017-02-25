US U-20s to face Mexico, El Salvador in CONCACAF classification stage

The United States Under-20 national team will face Mexico and El Salvador in the classification stage of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship, with the top two finishers in the group going on to the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The group champion will play in the CONCACAF final on March 5.

The US meet Mexico at 5 pm ET on Monday, Feb. 27 and El Salvador at 6:30 pm ET on Friday, March 3. The games will be televised on UDN and streamed live on CONCACAF's Facebook page.

The US U-20 team, coached by Tab Ramos, features 11 MLS-based players. They bounced back from a tournament-opening loss against Panama to defeat Haiti and St. Kitts and Nevis to advance to the classification stage. The U-20s will be looking to return to the World Cup, where the previous class of players reached the quarterfinals in 2015.