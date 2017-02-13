Tab Ramos - US U-20s coach - closeup
2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Standings and Schedule

February 13, 20171:47PM EST
  • The top two teams in each group will advance to the classification stage, which will consist of two groups of three and run from Feb. 27-March 3. The top two teams in each of those groups will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup while the top team in each group will contest the final on March 5. See below for tiebreakers, which will come into effect should two teams finish level on points.
  • (Q)=qualified for the next stage

Group A Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Antigua and Barbuda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A Schedule

Feb. 17 | 6:30 PM ET Honduras vs. Canada Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 17 | 9 PM ET Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 20 | 6 PM ET Antigua and Barbuda vs. Honduras Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Feb. 20 | 8:30 PM ET Mexico vs. Canada Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Feb. 23 | 3:30 PM ET Antigua and Barbuda vs. Canada Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 23 | 6 PM ET Mexico vs. Honduras Estadio Ricardo Saprissa

Group B Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Haiti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B Schedule

Feb. 18 | 1 PM ET St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Haiti Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 18 | 3:30 PM ET United States vs. Panama Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 21 | 3 PM ET Panama vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Feb. 21 | 5:30 PM ET United States vs. Haiti Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Feb. 24 | 3 PM ET Panama vs. Haiti Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 24 | 5:30 PM ET United States vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Estadio Ricardo Saprissa

Group C Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bermuda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C Schedule

Feb. 19 | 2 PM ET Bermuda vs. Trinidad and Tobago Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 19 | 4:30 PM ET Costa Rica vs. El Salvador Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Feb. 22 | 5:30 PM ET El Salvador vs. Bermuda Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Feb. 22 | 8 PM ET Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Feb. 25 | 2:30 PM ET El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Feb. 25 | 5 PM ET Costa Rica vs. Bermuda Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

Group Tiebreakers

  1. Greater number of points in matches between the tied teams.
  2. Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
  3. Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
  4. Greater goal difference in all group matches.
  5. Greater number of goals scored in all group matches.
  6. Drawing of lots.