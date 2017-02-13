2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Standings and Schedule

- The top two teams in each group will advance to the classification stage, which will consist of two groups of three and run from Feb. 27-March 3. The top two teams in each of those groups will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup while the top team in each group will contest the final on March 5. See below for tiebreakers, which will come into effect should two teams finish level on points.
- (Q)=qualified for the next stage
Group A Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antigua and Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Honduras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A Schedule
|Feb. 17 | 6:30 PM ET
|Honduras vs. Canada
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 17 | 9 PM ET
|Mexico vs. Antigua and Barbuda
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 20 | 6 PM ET
|Antigua and Barbuda vs. Honduras
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 20 | 8:30 PM ET
|Mexico vs. Canada
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 23 | 3:30 PM ET
|Antigua and Barbuda vs. Canada
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 23 | 6 PM ET
|Mexico vs. Honduras
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Group B Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haiti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B Schedule
|Feb. 18 | 1 PM ET
|St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Haiti
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 18 | 3:30 PM ET
|United States vs. Panama
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 21 | 3 PM ET
|Panama vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 21 | 5:30 PM ET
|United States vs. Haiti
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 24 | 3 PM ET
|Panama vs. Haiti
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 24 | 5:30 PM ET
|United States vs. St. Kitts and Nevis
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
Group C Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bermuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trinidad and Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C Schedule
|Feb. 19 | 2 PM ET
|Bermuda vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 19 | 4:30 PM ET
|Costa Rica vs. El Salvador
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Feb. 22 | 5:30 PM ET
|El Salvador vs. Bermuda
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 22 | 8 PM ET
|Costa Rica vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 25 | 2:30 PM ET
|El Salvador vs. Trinidad and Tobago
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 25 | 5 PM ET
|Costa Rica vs. Bermuda
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Group Tiebreakers
- Greater number of points in matches between the tied teams.
- Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
- Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
- Greater goal difference in all group matches.
- Greater number of goals scored in all group matches.
- Drawing of lots.