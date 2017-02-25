Seattle's Michael Farfan announces retirement in thanks-filled post

Seattle Sounders midfielder Michael Farfan announced his retirement in a long, heartfelt Facebook post in which he thanked – well, nearly everyone.

"Words can’t express the gratitude I have for the people who have played a part in me achieving my dreams of becoming a professional soccer player," Farfan wrote in Friday's post, before going on to thank family (including his twin Gabriel, now with the NASL's Miami FC), teammates and fans.

Farfan's career also included time with D.C. United and the Philadelphia Union in MLS and with Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Here's a link to the letter, in its entirety: