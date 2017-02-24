Report: Seattle Sounders on the verge of signing Keisuke Honda

The Seattle Sounders could be on the verge of acquiring Japanese international Keisuke Honda from AC Milan, according to an Italian report.

TuttoMercatoWeb.com reported on Friday that Milan would be willing to release Honda from his contract, clearing the way for the 30-year-old to make a potential move to the Sounders.

Honda has appeared in five Serie A matches for Milan this season, only one of which was a start. He has eight goals in 78 Serie A appearances since joining Milan from Russian club CSKA Moscow in January 2014.

Internationally, Honda has 36 goals in 86 career caps for the Japanese national team. A member of Japan’s squad at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Honda has seven goals in 12 appearances in World Cup qualification matches for the 2018 World Cup.

Honda has been linked with a move to MLS in the past. The attacking midfielder was linked to the LA Galaxy and New York City FC last fall, and told FOX Sports in January 2016 while opening a soccer academy in Southern California that he’s “very interested in MLS.”