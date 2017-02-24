FC Dallas makes history in CONCACAF Champions League win vs. Arabe Unido

FC Dallas’ 4-0 victory over Arabe Unido on Thursday night did more than just put the club firmly in the driver’s seat to advance to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. It also made history.

As pointed out by Soccer America, FCD’s four-goal margin of victory was the largest ever by an MLS club in the CCL knockout rounds. MLS teams have won just nine knockout rounds games in CCL history. Only one of those – LA’s 4-1 win over Herediano in 2013 – was decided by even a three-goal margin.

Dallas and Arabe Unido play the second leg of their quarterfinal series in Panama on Wednesday. The winner of the aggregate-goals matchup will meet the winner of the Pachuca-Saprissa quarterfinal in the CCL semifinals. Those sides drew 0-0 in the first leg at Saprissa on Tuesday.