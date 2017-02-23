Philadelphia supporters group Sons of Ben launch Scarf of the Month club

Supporters’ scarves have become treasured trappings of devoted fandom across MLS. Now the Philadelphia Union’s most prominent supporters group is taking the concept to another level.

The Sons of Ben are commemorating their 10th anniversary this year – that’s right, they’re actually several years older than the team they support, and in fact played a key role in bringing MLS to Philly – and a lucky few members will get to savor the season with a unique scarf for each month of the 2017 campaign.

Purchase your SoB membership today! $30 to renew and $35 for new members!https://t.co/pQFcIia0p8 pic.twitter.com/b8dPaa7uSo — Sons of Ben (@SonsofBen) January 27, 2017

It’s the new SoB “Scarf of the Month Club,” and it’s only available to 100 current members. The group is working with several designers to craft eight one-of-a-kind scarf designs, which will roll out from March to October. At $20 per scarf (continental US shipping included), it’s a steal of a deal for true neckwear-loving Union aficionados. (SoB membership dues are $35 per year for new members, $30 per year for renewals.)

The initiative was unveiled last week, and SoB reported on Monday that half of the 100 spots have already been claimed after just a few days.

Half of the Scarf of the Month Club packages have been sold! Put half down now, and fulfill the other half by 3/11. https://t.co/YiQAdvuk86 — Sons of Ben (@SonsofBen) February 20, 2017

The window to sign up runs until March 10, but based on the current rate, those interested had better jump on board a lot sooner than that. Philly kick off their regular season at Vancouver on Sunday, March 5, then host Toronto FC in their home opener six days later.