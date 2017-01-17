Happy birthday, Sons of Ben! Philadelphia Union supporters' group turns 10

A decade ago, a group of fans from the Philadelphia area got together to cheer for a club that didn’t yet exist. They even went to the 2007 MLS Cup at RFK Stadium to bang some drums, wave flags and happily sing “We don’t have a team," much to the confusion of other fans in attendance.

Soon enough, the Sons of Ben grew in size and got their team, their passion proving to one of the driving forces behind Major League Soccer’s decision to award an expansion club to Philadelphia for the 2010 season.

And today, the Philadelphia Union’s first and largest supporters’ group celebrates their 10-year anniversary.

Happy Founders Day SoBs! Join us tonight at @McGillins at 7:00pm to celebrate 10 Years of the Sons of Ben! pic.twitter.com/EWmaWENO7Z — Sons of Ben (@SonsofBen) January 17, 2017

Thanks for the continuous loyal support. Happy founders day @SonsofBen #DOOP — Fabian Herbers (@fherbers9393) January 17, 2017

Want to learn more about the Sons of Ben, who now make their home at the River End of Talen Energy Stadium?

Sons of Ben: The Movie chronicles the group's rise — and challenges — in a documentary that debuted in Philly in 2015 and was released digitally last summer.

One of the Union’s newest players, 2017 SuperDraft pick Aaron Jones, has already done his homework: