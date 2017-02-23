Cristian Colman grabs a goal, makes some mistakes in his FC Dallas debut

Welcome to Toyota Stadium, Cristian Colman.

The new FC Dallas striker made his debut for his new side on Thursday in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Arabe Unido. The result? The Paraguayan opened the scoring (watch above) in what turned out to be a 4-0 rout, giving the MLS side a distinct advantage ahead of the return leg next week in Panama.

While the goal should take the headlines, rightly so, Colman did have a couple mistakes on the night, including a square pass on a counterattack in the second half that had far too much power on it right in front of goal.

But strikers are expected to score goals, and he scored a goal in his first game, and it was a victory. Not a bad start at all for the new forward in town.