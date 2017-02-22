New York Red Bulls' new captain Sacha Kljestan to wear armband for fans

With a new captain comes a new armband for the New York Red Bulls.

Sacha Kljestan, the recently-appointed new skipper of the Red Bulls, unveiled on Tuesday the armband he will use during 2017. It has a similar look to that of years past in that its primary colors are red, white, and black, but comes with a new interesting wrinkle as it honors the club's three biggest supporters' groups by having their logos on it.

The idea for including the logos of the Garden State Ultras, Empire Supporters Club and Viking Army SC -- all of which make up the boisterous South Ward at Red Bull Arena -- came from Kljestan. Kit man Sean Ruiz asked the midfielder what kind of armband he wanted before a Red Bulls' preseason game in Tucson, Arizona, earlier this month, and then went and got it made before giving the armband to Kljestan this week.

Kljestan will rock the armband for the first time on Wednesday night when he leads New York into the home leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals series against the Vancouver Whitecaps (8 pm ET, UDN).