MLS Cup 2025: Your guide to Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi has arrived, as Eastern Conference champions Inter Miami CF host Western Conference winners Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
How to watch & stream
- MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- USA: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Canada: TSN, RDS
When
- Saturday, December 6 | 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Results
- Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC
- Eastern Conference Semifinal: 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati
- Eastern Conference Final: 5-1 win vs. New York City FC
Players to Watch
Lionel Messi (F): Name recognition aside, Messi has been the catalyst of Miami's dominant Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run. The legendary Argentine No. 10 set a single postseason record of 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), all after winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29g/19a.
Tadeo Allende (F): Allende has made history of his own, tying the league record of eight goals in a single postseason with three straight multi-goal performances, including a first career hat trick in Miami's 5-1 rout of New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final.
Mateo Silvetti (F): Miami's all-Argentine front three is completed by Silvetti. Incredibly, the U22 Initiative signing was little more than a role player before being thrust into the spotlight amid Luis Suárez's suspension in Round One. Silvetti has since taken over the starting job, producing 2g/3a in the past three games.
Sergio Busquets (M): The legendary Spanish midfielder has been as elite as ever in the playoffs. MLS Cup will be Busquets' final professional appearance, after the 37-year-old recently announced that he will retire at season's end.
Jordi Alba (D): Like Busquets, fellow FC Barcelona and Spain legend Jordi Alba will also hang up his boots after Saturday's final. The iconic left back is going out at the peak of his powers, as evidenced by his trio of assists in Miami's Eastern Conference Final victory over NYCFC.
Rodrigo De Paul (M): De Paul, a marquee 2025 signing from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid, has come as advertised. The 31-year-old, who also plays alongside Messi on the Argentina national team, gives Miami a true midfield enforcer with world-class passing vision to match.
Luis Suárez (F): The legendary Uruguayan striker joined Miami ahead of the 2024 campaign and has scored 42 goals in 87 matches across all competitions. While Suárez isn't likely to start against Vancouver, his instincts could prove massive for the Herons – especially if they're chasing a goal.
MLS Cup history
After joining the league as an expansion side in 2020, Inter Miami have reached their first-ever MLS Cup Final in 2025.
The Herons' trophy case currently includes Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.
What you need to know
- Miami have reached MLS Cup in their first season under head coach Javier Mascherano. The former Argentina international is one of 13 managers to make the league final in their first year as a head coach in MLS.
- The Herons have dominated the competition in the playoffs, outscoring opponents 17-3 and winning each of their last three games by four-goal margins.
- Miami have scored 98 combined regular-season and postseason goals in 2025, the most during a single season in MLS history.
- MLS Cup will be Miami's 58th game across all competitions in 2025, a record for most matches for an MLS club in a single season.
- Messi has 61 goal contributions in MLS play this year (combined regular season and playoffs), surpassing LAFC legend Carlos Vela's 52 from the 2019 campaign.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. FC Dallas
- Western Conference Semifinal: 2-2 draw vs. LAFC, 4-3 PK win
- Western Conference Final: 3-1 win at San Diego FC
Players to Watch
Thomas Müller (M): The Bayern Munich and German legend's impact since joining Vancouver this summer cannot be overstated. Müller's 9g/4a in 12 matches (all competitions) fueled the 'Caps to a fourth straight Canadian Championship crown and an MLS Cup berth.
Sebastian Berhalter (M): Berhalter has enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, tallying 4g/11a to earn MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI selections. The 24-year-old's stellar club play opened the door to the US men's national team, and Berhalter is now vying for a spot on head coach Mauricio Pochettino's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster.
Andrés Cubas (M): Cubas is a classic midfield enforcer, doing all the dirty work that helps make Vancouver's attack hum. The Paraguay international is also looking to participate in next summer's World Cup.
Brian White (F): White delivered a career-best 16 regular-season goals, as well as an additional six strikes during Vancouver's run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final. In just his second start since returning from a hamstring injury, White scored a brace as the 'Caps defeated San Diego FC, 3-1, in the Western Conference Final.
Ryan Gauld (M): Health issues have also defined Ryan Gauld's season, with Vancouver's captain missing most of 2025 due to a knee injury suffered in March. But the Scottish international returned in October, playing a supersub role during the club's historic playoff run.
Tristan Blackmon (D): Blackmon anchors a defense that allowed the second-fewest goals in MLS (38) and kept the joint-second-most clean sheets (13) this year – leading to All-Star, Best XI and MLS Defender of the Year honors. After missing the Western Conference Final due to a red-card suspension, the USMNT center back is back for MLS Cup.
Vancouver, who joined MLS as an expansion club in 2011, will play their first MLS Cup Final in 2025.
The 'Caps have won five Canadian Champions during their MLS era, including the last four. They also reached this year's Concacaf Champions Cup final before losing against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul.
What you need to know
- Vancouver set club records for regular-season points (63), wins (18), goal differential (+28), and goals (66) in 2025.
- Like Mascherano, Jesper Sørensen is one of 13 head coaches to reach MLS Cup in their first year in the league.
- MLS Cup will be Vancouver's third final of 2025, following the Concacaf Champions Cup and Canadian Championship.
- Vancouver's run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final included a 5-1 aggregate defeat of Inter Miami in the semifinals.
- The Whitecaps are the first Canadian team to reach MLS Cup since Toronto FC in 2019. The last Canadian team to win MLS Cup was Toronto in 2017.
As the highest-remaining seed, Miami earned hosting rights for MLS Cup.
After the Round One Best-of-3 Series, all Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs rounds are single-elimination matches. If the score is tied after regulation time, two 15-minute extra-time periods will be played in their entirety. Should the score remain tied after extra time, penalty kicks will determine the champion.