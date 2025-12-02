MLS Cup 2025: Your guide to Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi has arrived, as Eastern Conference champions Inter Miami CF host Western Conference winners Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Results

Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC

2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC Eastern Conference Semifinal: 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati

4-0 win at FC Cincinnati Eastern Conference Final: 5-1 win vs. New York City FC

Players to Watch

Lionel Messi (F): Name recognition aside, Messi has been the catalyst of Miami's dominant Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run. The legendary Argentine No. 10 set a single postseason record of 13 goal contributions (6g/7a), all after winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29g/19a.

Tadeo Allende (F): Allende has made history of his own, tying the league record of eight goals in a single postseason with three straight multi-goal performances, including a first career hat trick in Miami's 5-1 rout of New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final.

Mateo Silvetti (F): Miami's all-Argentine front three is completed by Silvetti. Incredibly, the U22 Initiative signing was little more than a role player before being thrust into the spotlight amid Luis Suárez's suspension in Round One. Silvetti has since taken over the starting job, producing 2g/3a in the past three games.

Sergio Busquets (M): The legendary Spanish midfielder has been as elite as ever in the playoffs. MLS Cup will be Busquets' final professional appearance, after the 37-year-old recently announced that he will retire at season's end.

Jordi Alba (D): Like Busquets, fellow FC Barcelona and Spain legend Jordi Alba will also hang up his boots after Saturday's final. The iconic left back is going out at the peak of his powers, as evidenced by his trio of assists in Miami's Eastern Conference Final victory over NYCFC.

Rodrigo De Paul (M): De Paul, a marquee 2025 signing from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid, has come as advertised. The 31-year-old, who also plays alongside Messi on the Argentina national team, gives Miami a true midfield enforcer with world-class passing vision to match.