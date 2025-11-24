Lionel Messi sets playoff record with historic performance in FC Cincinnati rout

Lionel Messi's masterful Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign is one for the history books.
Inter Miami CF's legendary No. 10 set a new league record on Sunday, reaching 12 goal contributions (6g/6a) in a single postseason with a 1g/3a performance for the Herons in their 4-0 Eastern Conference Semifinal rout of FC Cincinnati.
Messi was once again the man of the moment, building on his brilliant Round One display against Nashville SC (5g/3a) by opening the score at TQL Stadium with a bouncing header past goalkeeper Roman Celentano.
Then came a second half hat-trick of assists which pushed Messi into unprecedented playoff production.
Messi's magical 2025
It's already been a historic 2025 for Messi, who won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi thanks to 29g/19a during the regular season.
Add in his playoff numbers and the GOAT has totaled 59 goal contributions this year between regular season and playoff games – a new league record.
Messi, who made his second straight MLS Best XI, is also poised to become the first-ever back-to-back MLS Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
MLS Cup chase
However, for Messi & Co., the ultimate goal remains MLS Cup presented by Audi.
After reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, the Leagues Cup final and earning a historic knockout stage berth at the FIFA Club World Cup, the Herons are eyeing their first-ever Philip F. Anschutz Trophy at year's end.
Should they defeat New York City FC in Saturday's Eastern Conference Final, they'd host the Western Conference champion on Dec. 6 at Chase Stadium.