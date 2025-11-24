Lionel Messi sets playoff record with historic performance in FC Cincinnati rout

Lionel Messi 's masterful Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign is one for the history books.

Inter Miami CF's legendary No. 10 set a new league record on Sunday, reaching 12 goal contributions (6g/6a) in a single postseason with a 1g/3a performance for the Herons in their 4-0 Eastern Conference Semifinal rout of FC Cincinnati.

Messi was once again the man of the moment, building on his brilliant Round One display against Nashville SC (5g/3a) by opening the score at TQL Stadium with a bouncing header past goalkeeper Roman Celentano.