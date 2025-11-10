Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal matchups & key info

Four teams remain in both the Eastern and Western conferences, continuing the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

After navigating through Round One Best-of-3 Series, eight teams will play single-elimination matches across Nov. 22-24.

Thanks to their Shield win, Philadelphia have hosting priority through MLS Cup.

Messi remains in fantastic form, producing 10g/8a in his last six games. He's heavily favored to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.

A star-studded showdown awaits between Best XI attackers, as Evander and FC Cincinnati host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF for a trip to the Eastern Conference Final.

During the regular season, San Diego set expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19). Meanwhile, Minnesota proved elite on set pieces and allowed the third-fewest goals (39) in MLS.

(2) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. (3) LAFC

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 22 | 9:30 pm ET

Saturday, Nov. 22 | 9:30 pm ET WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

MLS Season Pass, Apple TV WHERE: BC Place

It's a battle of superstar summer signings when Vancouver and LAFC meet in the postseason for the third straight year.

Vancouver are led by Thomas Müller, who arrived following a storied career for Bayern Munich. The German attacker has 9g/4a in 10 matches since joining the Whitecaps, leading by example during the club's best-ever MLS season. They swept FC Dallas in Round One.