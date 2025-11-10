Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: Conference Semifinal matchups & key info

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs have reached the Conference Semifinals.
After navigating through Round One Best-of-3 Series, eight teams will play single-elimination matches across Nov. 22-24.
Four teams remain in both the Eastern and Western conferences, continuing the journey to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
(1) Philadelphia Union vs. (5) New York City FC
- WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 23 | 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FS1/FOX Deportes, TSN/RDS
- WHERE: Subaru Park
Philadelphia swept Chicago Fire FC in Round One, showing why they won the Supporters' Shield with a league-best 66 points. Leading scorer Tai Baribo broke his goal drought in Game 2 with a first-half brace, club-record signing Bruno Damiani added an insurance tally, and Best XI defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner helped pitch a shutout in a 3-0 road victory.
New York City are looking to pull off a second straight upset, after eliminating Charlotte FC in Round One. In the decisive Game 3, summer signing Nicolás Fernández Mercau netted a brace, Costa Rican international Alonso Martínez scored his second playoff goal, and USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese proved clutch.
Thanks to their Shield win, Philadelphia have hosting priority through MLS Cup.
(2) FC Cincinnati vs. (3) Inter Miami CF
- WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 23 | 5 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- WHERE: TQL Stadium
A star-studded showdown awaits between Best XI attackers, as Evander and FC Cincinnati host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF for a trip to the Eastern Conference Final.
Brenner's brace gave Cincy a 2-1 victory in Game 3, securing passage past Hell is Real rivals Columbus Crew. Meanwhile, Messi and Tadeo Allende both netted braces as Miami completed a 4-0 rout of Nashville SC in Game 3.
Messi remains in fantastic form, producing 10g/8a in his last six games. He's heavily favored to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner.
(1) San Diego FC vs. (4) Minnesota United FC
- WHEN: Monday, Nov. 24 | 10 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- WHERE: Snapdragon Stadium
San Diego's historic expansion season continued in Round One, with Anders Dreyer powering a 2-1 series win over the Portland Timbers. The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year and Best XI forward produced 3g/2a in three matches, fellow DP forward Chucky Lozano scored on his return from a team-imposed suspension, and Amahl Pellegrino bagged a brace in Game 3.
Minnesota won a Game 3 for the ages against Seattle Sounders FC, drawing 3-3 while down a man before Dayne St. Clair scored the winning penalty kick in the 10th round. The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has developed a sterling reputation in PK shootouts, giving the Loons a fail-safe if their Kelvin Yeboah-led attack falls short.
During the regular season, San Diego set expansion-club records for points (63) and wins (19). Meanwhile, Minnesota proved elite on set pieces and allowed the third-fewest goals (39) in MLS.
(2) Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. (3) LAFC
- WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 22 | 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- WHERE: BC Place
It's a battle of superstar summer signings when Vancouver and LAFC meet in the postseason for the third straight year.
Vancouver are led by Thomas Müller, who arrived following a storied career for Bayern Munich. The German attacker has 9g/4a in 10 matches since joining the Whitecaps, leading by example during the club's best-ever MLS season. They swept FC Dallas in Round One.
LAFC feature South Korean legend Son Heung-Min, who's developed a special partnership with Best XI forward Denis Bouanga since his league-record arrival from Tottenham Hotspur. Son has 10g/4a in 12 games, helping the Black & Gold to a Round One sweep of Austin FC.