Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which games have the highest playoff stakes?

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

It’s that time of year. As always, we’re fully prepared to gauge each game’s watchability with the Plusometer. But now, there’s more to take into account than standard entertainment value. We have to consider how critical each game is to the playoff race. That’s why we’ve added a “Playoffocity” value to each game. The closer to 50, the closer it is to a winner gets in/loser goes home game on Decision Day.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 20/50 | Playoffocity: 10/50

Toronto may essentially be totally and completely out of the playoff race, but the Union are in the midst of an all-out bar fight for one of the top spots in the East. Philly are at the top of the pile for now (after Cincinnati of course), but are just two points ahead of sixth-place Atlanta and five points ahead of seventh-place Nashville. They should be able to take care of business against the Reds and stay in second place, but remember, road games are hard. Even if the opponent feels like they’re spiraling.

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 26/50 | Playoffocity: 35/50

The Revs and Red Bulls are both trending downward. New England just lost the best shot-stopper in MLS history and the Red Bulls…well, basically, I’m just running out of patience with the Red Bulls. Their underlying numbers continue to be some of the best in the league. Their actual numbers are very much not that, and it’s largely because of their inability to create quality chances. As great as they’ve been defensively, they haven’t been able to consistently create high-quality chances and take control of games. Only Toronto have scored less this season.

For now, they’re still in the hunt for one of the East’s final playoff spots. A win over a New England side in the midst of a transition moment would go a long way toward that.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 25/50 | Playoffocity: 36/50

Both teams are right on the edge of the playoff line. On a related note: Both teams have been remarkably inconsistent for the majority of the year. Chicago have a tendency to do the whole “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory” bit. Vancouver have been good enough to lead the entire league in expected goals created, no seriously but haven’t been able to translate that into consistent points. Something has to give here.

Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 22/50 | Playoffocity: 20/50

Either the Loons take care of business here or they don’t. Another poor performance at home would feel something close to catastrophic. They have the second-worst home record in the league this year. If they can’t improve on that against Colorado of all teams, it will be time to wonder if they ever will.

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 23/50 | Playoffocity: 26/50

RSL are sputtering a bit. They’re still comfortably above the line, but only for now. Losing midfielder Pablo Ruiz has caused a dramatic shift in the outlook for this team, and now it feels like they’re fighting to stay above water instead of fighting to catch St. Louis at the top of the conference. They’re five points above 10th-place Minnesota and seven points from being on top of the West. Another loss or two could put them in genuine trouble. RSL need a result against a reeling Portland side.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 30/50 | Playoffocity: 20/50