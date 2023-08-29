Who can clinch playoffs on Wednesday (Matchday 29)

Playoff Scenarios

FC Cincinnati, the current Supporters' Shield leaders, can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot in Matchday 29, which will be played on Wednesday, August 30.

Cincinnati will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Cincinnati win at Atlanta or…
  2. Cincinnati draw at Atlanta AND New York lose/draw at New England AND Chicago lose/draw vs. Vancouver AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Orlando or…
  3. New York lose/draw at New England AND Chicago lose vs. Vancouver AND Charlotte lose/draw vs. Orlando or…
  4. New York lose/draw at New England AND Chicago draw vs. Vancouver AND Charlotte lose vs. Orlando
