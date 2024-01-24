Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which attackers could take a leap forward in 2024?

Boupendza arrived back in the states yesterday for Cincy’s preseason. He should be set to go at the start of the season and should be set to put up one of the best goal-scoring marks in the league. Boupendza only got 609 minutes in the regular season, but, man, when he got on the field he put up absurd numbers. Among players who played at least 450 minutes last year, only Cucho Hernandez put up a better xG+xA/96 rate. (Side note: Dear god, we didn’t give Cucho enough respect last year, did we?) Boupendza averaged 0.86 xG+xA/96 and should be a focal point for Cincinnati this season with Brandon Vazquez departing for Monterrey.