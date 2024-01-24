Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which attackers could take a leap forward in 2024?

St. Louis CITY transfer Nicholas Gioacchini to Como 1907
St. Louis CITY SC have transferred forward Nicholas Gioacchini to Italian second-division side Como 1907, the club announced Wednesday. The 23-year-old US international departs for a reported $2 million fee that could reach $4 million with add-ons. Gioacchini proved vital during St. Louis' record-setting 2023 MLS expansion season, contributing a joint-team-leading 10 goals with one assist in 32 matches.
Inter Miami sign Freire on loan from Pumas UNAM
Inter Miami CF have signed center back Nicolás Freire on loan from Liga MX side Pumas UNAM. The 29-year-old Argentine's deal runs through the 2024 MLS season and comes after the Herons traded starting center back Kamal Miller to the Portland Timbers earlier this month.
We’ve talked plenty about the teams who might take a step forward in 2024. Let’s turn our focus to the players – in particular, the attacking players who could be set for a breakout season.
Bakrar arrived to The Bronx late in 2023 and didn’t have time to get settled. In 760 minutes, he found the net three times on a flailing NYCFC side. This year, he has a few things working in his favor. He’ll have had time to adapt to his new surroundings by opening day, and he’ll be surrounded by an NYCFC XI that should be more cohesive and effective this season.
If he does look a little more comfortable, the East should be very scared. His small sample size xG/96 checked in at 0.65. Among starters, only Cucho Hernandez found chances at a better rate. Giorgos Giakoumakis’ rate of 0.64 xG/96 was closest after that. If Bakrar is finding chances at anything close to his small sample size rate, he should be a star. NYCFC kind of need him to be.
After arriving late in 2023, 21-year-old Cristian Olivera scored just twice in 604 minutes. But, like Bakrar, his underlying numbers suggest he could be set for an impressive output in 2024. Olivera collected 0.61 xG+xA/96 in limited appearances and seems set to take on a major role for LAFC this season. He started all five playoff games on their run to MLS Cup and, as of now, feels like one of the only surefire starters for a team with a lot of work to do in the transfer market.
Boupendza arrived back in the states yesterday for Cincy’s preseason. He should be set to go at the start of the season and should be set to put up one of the best goal-scoring marks in the league. Boupendza only got 609 minutes in the regular season, but, man, when he got on the field he put up absurd numbers. Among players who played at least 450 minutes last year, only Cucho Hernandez put up a better xG+xA/96 rate. (Side note: Dear god, we didn’t give Cucho enough respect last year, did we?) Boupendza averaged 0.86 xG+xA/96 and should be a focal point for Cincinnati this season with Brandon Vazquez departing for Monterrey.
One of the best stories in MLS history could keep getting better this year. Don’t get it twisted. Kamungo’s story is excellent, but he’s also a genuine threat in attack. He’s another player who put up outstanding numbers in limited minutes last year. He scored six times in 495 minutes last season, and his underlying numbers suggest he could do serious damage with a whole lot more time on the pitch in 2024. His xG+xA/96 numbers were better than Denis Bouanga’s in 2023. Among players who played 450 minutes, only Bebelo Reynoso, Ryan Gauld, Lucho Acosta, Jacen Russel-Rowe, Aaron Boupendza and Cucho Hernandez outperformed him. Small sample size, sure, but that’s incredible company.
Chancalay started 10 games for the Revs after arriving on loan. He scored six times. That rate probably isn’t sustainable, but Chancalay is the kind of player that immediately passes the eye test – mainly because he always seems to put himself into position to shoot. Chancalay averaged 4.22 shots per 96 in 2023. Only Cucho (Seriously, was he the MVP, and we just missed it?) and Denis Bouanga had a better rate. There are high expectations for his first full season in MLS for very good reason.
Year two bump? Or something? I dunno y’all, one of these strikers for Nashville has to hit eventually, right?
Orlando City sign homegrown defender Reid-Brown: Orlando City SC have signed homegrown defender Tahir Reid-Brown through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. Reid-Brown, 17, has played extensively for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro and featured for the United States at the 2023 FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.
Good luck out there. Reinvent yourself.