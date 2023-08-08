Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC waive defender Joseph Mora

Charlotte FC have waived veteran defender Joseph Mora, the club announced Tuesday.

Selected in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft ahead of Charlotte's inaugural 2022 campaign, the 30-year-old Costa Rican left back departs after making 27 regular-season appearances (20 starts) for the Crown. He was limited to just 190 total minutes this year.

Mora previously spent four seasons (2018-21) at D.C. United, contributing four assists over 97 games (81 starts).

His exit comes less than a week after the club acquired Finnish international left back Jere Uronen from French side Stade Brestois 29.

Currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte are chasing a first-ever trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their second season. They'll also visit Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF Friday night in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.

