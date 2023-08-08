Charlotte FC waive defender Joseph Mora

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Charlotte FC have waived veteran defender Joseph Mora, the club announced Tuesday.

Selected in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft ahead of Charlotte's inaugural 2022 campaign, the 30-year-old Costa Rican left back departs after making 27 regular-season appearances (20 starts) for the Crown. He was limited to just 190 total minutes this year.

Mora previously spent four seasons (2018-21) at D.C. United, contributing four assists over 97 games (81 starts).

His exit comes less than a week after the club acquired Finnish international left back Jere Uronen from French side Stade Brestois 29.

Currently 12th in the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte are chasing a first-ever trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their second season. They'll also visit Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF Friday night in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.