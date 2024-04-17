Your Wednesday Kickoff: A closer look at the best chance creators in MLS

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

We took a look the other week at the fascinating Golden Boot race developing over the first few weeks of the season. But those guys get too much love. What about the folks creating the chances for the goalscorers? Well, we’re giving them their due this morning.

But first, let’s have a brief and simplified discussion on how we assess chance creators. The most obvious way to do it is to look at assists. Even that gets complicated, though. Keep in mind, MLS is one of the few leagues in the world that counts “secondary assists.” At a base level, that’s a good thing. If you make the pass before the pass that leads to a goal, you get credit for it. You should! You played a key part in creating a goal.

However, it means we group primary assists together with a stat that tells you something a little different. It’s not the same as giving the primary assister statistical credit for scoring a goal, but you can see the thin line we’re walking. So for our purposes today – evaluating direct chance creation – we’re going to be looking solely at primary assists.

But primary assists don’t tell the full story, either. What if you’re an elite chance creator, but your teammates are having a string of bad luck putting the ball in the back of the net when the opportunity comes? You’d want credit for creating so many chances despite your terrible teammates. That’s where a stat like key passes AKA “passes leading directly to a shot” comes in.

But key passes are also far from the best metric to use. If you slide the ball to your teammate 30 yards out, and they take a pot shot from distance that has no real chance of going in, you technically get credit for creating a shot. That’s where “expected assists” come in. Expected assists (xA) measures how good the shot you created is. That 30-yard pot shot will have a low xA. The surgical through ball that lets your teammate shoot directly in front of goal will have a high xA.

But let’s dive deeper. What if your teammate gets that surgical through ball in front of goal and decides to lay it off to another teammate instead of taking a shot? You don’t get any xA then. All because your teammate decided to feel democratic. That’s where a stat like “expected threat” comes in. At its core, expected threat (xT) measures where a player is completing passes. If you divide the pitch into a grid of 160 squares, you’d be able to point out the squares you’re more likely to score from. The players who work the ball into those squares create a higher xT.

Unfortunately, xT is a little harder to come by. And, like any stat, it also has its flaws. Fortunately, some enterprising folks on the internet will calculate it themselves from time to time. Last week, the Twitter account @MLSStat put together a list of xT leaders. Philadelphia fullback Kai Wagner led the way with Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon and reigning MVP Lucho Acosta not too far behind. Take that for what you will.

And take all of these stats individually with a grain of salt. You don’t get the full picture without taking in multiple data points. That includes seeing the player with your own eyes.