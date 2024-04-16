Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?

MLSsoccer staff

Last year, St. Louis CITY SC started their inaugural MLS season with a bang, earning five straight wins off the rip before embarrassing their new arch-rival Sporting Kansas City with a 4-0 win in the first iteration of their Midwest derby.

But older brothers SKC got the last laugh, bouncing top-seeded STL from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as an eighth seed in Round One.

In the end, both sides tasted bitter defeat at the hands of the other in 2023, and their first rematch of 2024 finds each in a precarious position in the Western Conference, sitting side by side in eighth and ninth place entering Matchday 10.

St. Louis would love nothing more than to return to Children's Mercy Park – where their 2023 season ended – on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) and avenge their playoff flameout, while SKC need to redeem themselves in front of their home fans after losing to Inter Miami in front of 70,000+ at Arrowhead Stadium last Saturday.

Which side will get the job done?

📺 Twellman's Takes Matchday 9 full episode

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Offside with Taylor Twellman Matchday St. Louis CITY SC Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United "can't afford" to drop points at home
Eric Ramsay's coaching journey inspired by Jose Mourinho & Brendan Rodgers
Twellman's Takes: "No excuses" for Sporting KC vs. Miami at Arrowhead Stadium
More News
More News
Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?
Power Rankings: Inter Miami, LA Galaxy climb after big road wins

Power Rankings: Inter Miami, LA Galaxy climb after big road wins
Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United "can't afford" to drop points at home
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United "can't afford" to drop points at home
Young Players: Which Matchday 9 standouts stepped up?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Young Players: Which Matchday 9 standouts stepped up?
Your Tuesday Kickoff: How are first-year MLS coaches doing so far?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: How are first-year MLS coaches doing so far?
Video
Video
Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United "can't afford" to drop points at home
1:39

Twellman's Takes: Atlanta United "can't afford" to drop points at home
Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?
1:27

Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?
Player of the Matchday 9: Lionel Messi
0:59

Player of the Matchday 9: Lionel Messi
Breaking down the biggest calls from Matchday 9
6:50
Instant Replay

Breaking down the biggest calls from Matchday 9