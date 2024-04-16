Twellman's Takes: Can St. Louis avenge their playoff loss to rival Sporting KC?

Last year, St. Louis CITY SC started their inaugural MLS season with a bang, earning five straight wins off the rip before embarrassing their new arch-rival Sporting Kansas City with a 4-0 win in the first iteration of their Midwest derby.

But older brothers SKC got the last laugh, bouncing top-seeded STL from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs as an eighth seed in Round One.

In the end, both sides tasted bitter defeat at the hands of the other in 2023, and their first rematch of 2024 finds each in a precarious position in the Western Conference, sitting side by side in eighth and ninth place entering Matchday 10.

St. Louis would love nothing more than to return to Children's Mercy Park – where their 2023 season ended – on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) and avenge their playoff flameout, while SKC need to redeem themselves in front of their home fans after losing to Inter Miami in front of 70,000+ at Arrowhead Stadium last Saturday.