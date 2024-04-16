Young Players: Which Matchday 9 standouts stepped up?

Taha Habroune: Congrats to the Columbus Crew’s 18-year-old homegrown creator, who became the first player in club history to progress from the academy to the second team and on to the first team when he got the start in the 0-0 draw at Real Salt Lake. We’ll surely delve into the US youth international’s inspiring personal journey as the son of Moroccan immigrants in the coming months and years, but setting that aside for a moment, the best thing we can say right now is that Habroune looked like he belonged: 43 touches, 22/25 passing (88%), two chances created, nine defensive actions in 69 minutes.