Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which teams are doomed? An MLS is Back overreaction guide

Gotta think they’re on track for the Wooden Spoon he—ok, real quick, just to clarify, I’m largely doing a bit on a lot of this while plugging in some actual analysis in between. Does everyone get that?

Look, I’ve always said the sign of a great bit is having to stop in the middle and explain it, but, as I was typing this out, I could feel people screenshotting it and starting a campaign to dox me and send glitter bombs to my house. We’re mostly overreacting here. Got it? Cool. Going back into character now…

The regression to the mean is coming. After last year’s luck-based outcome extravaganza, Austin couldn’t catch a break against St. Louis on Saturday. It’s a sign that it’s all crashing down. Or at least going to be a whole lot more difficult this year. Especially considering whatever is going on with DP midfielder Alexander Ring. It’s odd to say the least that 18-year-old Owen Wolff seems to have won the starting job. That’s not a comment on Wolff, who is clearly good enough to earn a starting role. It’s more that, in general, having a DP lose out on their starting job to a teenager is considered less than ideal roster construction in a salary-cap league with three spots for top-end players that are supposed to elevate your ceiling.