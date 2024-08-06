Your Tuesday Kickoff: Cincinnati, Dynamo & Rapids deliver Leagues Cup dramatics

Uhhhhhh, well, we talked yesterday morning about a doomsday scenario for RSL where they inexplicably got blown out in this one and failed to advance on goal differential. Well, they got blown out in this one and failed to advance on goal differential. It’s a stunning result and a failure for an RSL team who had legitimate sights on a deep run in this tournament. Yesterday wasn’t all bad for them considering the reports of a new DP signing on the way, but, man, getting boat-raced by Houston to lose a very winnable group isn’t ideal.