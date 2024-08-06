Your Tuesday Kickoff: Cincinnati, Dynamo & Rapids deliver Leagues Cup dramatics

Minnesota United sign Slovakian defender Kmeť
Minnesota United FC have signed defender Matúš Kmeť from Slovakian top-flight side AS Trenčín. The 24-year-old right back is under contract through 2026 with an option for 2027. The former Slovakian youth international has logged 15g/32a in 165 appearances, with additional stops at Dubnica and Ruzomberok in his home country.
Well, this got weird. Let’s talk it out.
Early on in this one, FC Cincinnati nearly scored the goal of the season when they volleyed a corner from the top of the box directly off the crossbar. It would have been extremely cool. The end of the night felt like the universe apologizing for that ball not going in.
New York City FC went up 2-0 and looked to be on track to win the group for the majority of this one. But Cincy head coach Pat Noonan must have known what buttons to push. In the span of 10 minutes, four players, all of them second-half subs, found the back of the net in a flurry of goals that left NYCFC dazed.
Both teams still advanced, but FC Cincinnati will get to take on a Santos Laguna side that didn’t score a goal in the group stage while NYCFC will have to deal with the winner of Group East 5.
Uhhhhhh, well, we talked yesterday morning about a doomsday scenario for RSL where they inexplicably got blown out in this one and failed to advance on goal differential. Well, they got blown out in this one and failed to advance on goal differential. It’s a stunning result and a failure for an RSL team who had legitimate sights on a deep run in this tournament. Yesterday wasn’t all bad for them considering the reports of a new DP signing on the way, but, man, getting boat-raced by Houston to lose a very winnable group isn’t ideal.
Congrats to the Dynamo, though. We know they have it in them to make runs in knockout tournaments and this feels like a momentum-building moment. They’re in the unfortunate group that still has to face another group’s winner, but by finishing first they don’t have to face Club América. They’ll let Atlas deal with that. Instead, they’ll face the winner of last night’s Toluca- Sporting KC game. We’ll get to that in a second.
It looked like the Rapids’ Leagues Cup hopes were all but over as stoppage time crept along. But Rafael Navarro swooped in to save the day with one of the last touches of the game and Colorado were able to salvage two points and their tournament dreams as they eliminated León and advanced to the Round of 32.
Thanks to their late-game heroics, they get the reward of facing a beatable Juárez side in the next round. It gets a little tougher from then on, but the Rapids could be looking at a run here.
Toluca came out on top, but Sporting KC are still through to the Round of 32. Their reward is… a meeting with a well-rested Columbus side. Good luck with that.
At least they made it through the group stage. Some teams, like Real Salt Lake, can’t say that.
New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC
Watch: Apple TV - Free | Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET
Watchability Score: 30/50
It’s not the most exciting game of the tournament, but it is the only game of the tournament that’s being played tonight. So. Guess you gotta watch it.
The good news is the stakes are pretty interesting. A Nashville win in B.J. Callaghan’s second game in charge would make it a three-way tie in East 5. At that point, the standings would come down to goal differential. That would likely send Mazatlán to the top of the group and eliminate one of the two MLS sides. Could get weird. Could get fun. Nashville have to score a lot, and that could make folks uncomfortable.
Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Mabiala: The Portland Timbers have mutually parted ways with defender Larrys Mabiala. Mabiala spent the past eight seasons (2017-14) with Portland, recording 12 goals and four assists in 179 appearances (156 starts) across all competitions.
- Who's playing who in the Leagues Cup Round of 32?
- FC Cincinnati staged a frantic Leagues Cup comeback.
- Colorado advanced past Club León in dramatic fashion.
Good luck out there. Appreciate the beauty of the process. Even when the result isn’t what you wanted.