Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Larrys Mabiala

“His unselfish nature in putting the team first has seen him play the unsung hero role with the Green and Gold for years. Few players in Timbers history have been as reliable in big game moments as Larrys. The Portland Timbers organization want to express our gratitude for his commitment over the years, and we look forward to supporting Larrys in this next phase of his life.”

“Larrys Mabiala has been nothing short of a consummate professional throughout his time with the Portland Timbers. He has had a massive influence on the culture within our group both on and off the field, and he should be celebrated by all for the impact he has had on this club,” general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

Mabiala spent the past eight seasons (2017-14) with Portland, recording 12 goals and four assists in 179 appearances (156 starts) across all competitions.

Mabiala joined Portland midway through the 2017 season from Turkish Super League side Kayserispor. In Portland’s regular-season history, he ranks sixth in minutes played (11,438).

“It’s been an amazing seven years here. I didn’t know what to expect when I first came here, but I was instantly surprised by how good the people of Portland are. The Timbers Army are always there to give us that extra energy we need playing in front of them. They are truly one of a kind and, for me, one of the biggest things that I will take out from this experience,” said Mabiala.

“My biggest goal was to bring a championship to Portland, and I’m sad that that wasn’t accomplished in my time here, but I’m still grateful that I was able to help the team with two Western Conference trophies, MLS is Back and one championship match played in front of our fans. I’ve lived some amazing moments here that I’m very fond of, and that’s my biggest takeaway from this experience.”

Mabiala played every minute of Portland’s two MLS Cup appearances in 2018 and 2021. He also started and played all 90 minutes in six of Portland’s seven matches in the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament, helping them claim the title.