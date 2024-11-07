Your Thursday Kickoff: Will higher seeds prevail in Game 3?

Houston Dynamo FC have declined Héctor Herrera’s 2025 contract option , ending an era. The Mexican star joined Houston midway through the 2022 season after playing for LaLiga side Atlético Madrid. He tallied 5g/21a in 62 matches, carrying the Dynamo's midfield and helping them win the 2023 US Open Cup title. With this decision, Houston open a Designated Player spot and move on from their captain.

After overcoming multiple injuries in 2023, New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has been named the 2024 MLS Comeback Player of the Year. Morgan, who underwent hip surgery in September 2023, was given an 80-85% chance of returning to play and only a 20-25% chance of returning to peak performance. Upon recovering for 2024, the Scottish international led RBNY in goals (13) and was second in assists (7) through 29 matches.

Quite simply, the main reason is higher seeds have home-field advantage. That’s first, second and third on the list of reasons to pick a team to win in MLS. There are plenty of other reasons to believe that chalk will be the story at the end of the weekend, though.

We’ve talked a lot about upsets this week. Our MO at The Daily Kickoff is to value chaos over everything else. That’s why we have millions (billions?) of readers every day. But we should take a moment and consider that we may wake up Sunday morning without a single lower seed advancing to the Conference Semifinals.

The first goal matters in every game, but it seems to matter the most when it comes to LAFC. If they go up, there’s a strong chance you aren’t getting back in the game and things are about to get worse for you. Their ability to sit deep and counter at speed is a nightmare to deal with when you’re chasing a game. If Vancouver go down early, that might just be it. In LAFC’s two wins over the Whitecaps in October, they scored in the first and 30th minutes.

That being said, it doesn’t seem like they’ll get that opener from Olivier Giroud right now. Giroud is still looking for his first MLS goal. It will have to be Denis Bouanga or Mateusz Bogusz leading the way.

Yet there are far worse people to rely on. Bouanga didn’t make the same Landon Donovan MLS MVP push he did last year, but still ended up with 20 goals and 11 assists. He actually ended up with four more goal contributions than in his stellar 2023 season. Meanwhile, Bogusz put up 15 goals and seven assists in a breakout year. And even if Vancouver can slow those two down, they still have to deal with Cristian Olivera operating as a wingback. Olivera only scored six times this year, but he’s still goal-dangerous. He sealed LAFC’s 2-1 victory in Game 1.