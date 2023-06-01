Your Thursday Kickoff: Golazos galore across MLS! Bouanga gives LAFC a lifeline in CCL

What happened?: To be honest, LAFC got smacked for about 95 minutes of soccer. They were simply outplayed. But an outstanding performance from goalkeeper John McCarthy and a late goal from Dénis Bouanga made the second leg in LA feel immensely more manageable.

So, did we learn anything?: Whoooooooo boy. They had them in the first half, I’m not gonna lie. The second half too. And most of stoppage time. But Bouanga’s late goal with one of the final kicks of the game is a moment that turned the final on its head. Now, a win at home likely gets the job done for LAFC. Seriously, you can’t overstate how important that goal is. It’s a championship-caliber moment. They’ve weathered the storm and now they just might be able to take control of the entire thing.