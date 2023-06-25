Your Sunday Kickoff: Will Atlanta rout open the floodgates for Red Bulls?

So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Same game, different year. Atlanta have never won in Red Bull Arena. A four-goal outburst is a great sign for the Red Bulls, though. They’ve been struggling to find the net this season, but not for lack of chances. It feels like we may have seen the beginnings of a regression to the mean that’s been coming. Their underlying numbers remain some of the best in the league. At some point, the results were going to come. Maybe this was the start of that?