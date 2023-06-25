Your Sunday Kickoff: Will Atlanta rout open the floodgates for Red Bulls?

USMNT-Jamaica play to draw
Brandon Vazquez rescued the US men’s national team from a rare group-stage loss in Gold Cup play Saturday night, coming off the bench to lash home a late equalizer that salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw with Jamaica at Soldier Field in both sides’ Group A opener.
Kind of a quiet night, if I’m being totally honest. At least by MLS standards. Here’s what went down:
What happened?: Not a thing.
So, did we learn anything?: Not a thing. But good job on both teams for keeping a clean sheet. They normally don’t do that.
What happened?: Christian Ramírez opened the scoring and not even Hany Mukhtar could get Nashville back in this one.
So, did we learn anything?: These are two good teams, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see both in home Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots at the end of the year. Nashville were on the road and missing too much to be stressed about this one. The Crew should still feel great about their performance. It’s exciting to think both groups could get considerably better over the summer window.
What happened?: I’m… I’m not entirely sure but, uh, it seems like the whole “D.C. are actually pretty ok!” thing I wrote yesterday turned out well.
So, did we learn anything?: D.C. are actually pretty ok! Although, I think we knew that to some extent. Even still, I don’t think anyone expected a total beatdown against the Supporters’ Shield leaders. It’s a signature win for Wayne Rooney and a big moment for the club.
That being said, these things happen. There’s no real reason to worry if you’re Cincy. Not when you’re missing Brandon Vasquez and Matt Miazga. And not when, you know, it’s just your second loss of the year. Sometimes, MLS catches up with you. They’re still well on track to accomplish everything they want to accomplish this year.
What happened?: New England got a scare, but eventually took care of business against a depleted Toronto team. Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni found the net.
So, did we learn anything?: This was always an uphill battle for Toronto. But still, it has to be encouraging for the Revs to see Vrioni get on the board and see Wood continue an excellent run of form. That’s four goals in six games for Wood, and the Revs attack feels like it’s putting things together even without Dylan Borrero.
What happened?: The Red Bulls did what they always do against Atlanta.
So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Same game, different year. Atlanta have never won in Red Bull Arena. A four-goal outburst is a great sign for the Red Bulls, though. They’ve been struggling to find the net this season, but not for lack of chances. It feels like we may have seen the beginnings of a regression to the mean that’s been coming. Their underlying numbers remain some of the best in the league. At some point, the results were going to come. Maybe this was the start of that?
What happened?: Not much resembling a close soccer game.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so, unfortunately. There’s a wide, wide gap between these two. Four games left for Miami to get points before Messi presumably arrives. They’re stuck on 15 for now.
What happened?: Fabian Herbers made the difference in a big road win for Chicago.
So, did we learn anything?: The Fire are just three points off the playoff line in the East and would be right on the line in the West. They’re just as much in the middle of the pack as 90% of the league and it's time we recognize it. They’ve won two in a row (and Xherdan Shaqiri has come off the bench in both games).
What happened?: Austin cruised against a hot Dynamo team. Ethan Finlay, Gyasi Zardes and Julio Cascante all found the net.
So, did we learn anything?: What a dang week for Austin. Back-to-back wins over in-state rivals is a heckuva way to boost morale and get yourself back in the thick of things in the West. Everyone expected Austin to take a bit of a step back this year. So far, injuries and poor form have set them back much, much further than that. This week is a lot more like what you’d expect from a team that still has enough talent and cohesion to be a playoff side.
What happened?: The two teams at the bottom of the Shield standings delivered.
So, did we learn anything?: No.
What happened?: Justen Glad rescued a point for RSL at home.
So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so, but this one ended up being fun. Minnesota will be frustrated to not get three points, especially on a night where Reynoso got back on the board.
What happened?: Evander and Keaton Parks found the net in a game that went about how you’d expect.
So, did we learn anything?: Nope. We should note this is five straight draws for NYCFC and no wins in their last 11 MLS games, though.
What happened?: This was a wild one from the jump with Ranko Veselinovic putting the ‘Caps up early. LAFC got back in it a couple of times after that, but Vancouver never trailed in this one.
So, did we learn anything?: That’s an impressive win for the ‘Caps. Yeah, LAFC are dealing with the CCL hangover and all that, but Vancouver still went in there without Julian Gressel and came out clean on the other side. That’s a great win. It’s also LAFC’s third loss in the six games since the CCL final.
What happened?: The man we all expected to step up in João Klauss and Eduard Löwen’s absence… uh…[checking]… Samuel Adeniran did exactly that.
So, did we learn anything?: Adeniran showed out in his first start for St. Louis and his third-ever MLS start. He found the net off a corner and a penalty to give St. Louis a huge road win. Any points the Fighting Toasted Raviolis (Seriously, we still don’t have a nickname for them yet?) get until their two DPs are back are great points. A road win over the Quakes would be great points either way.
What happened?: Not a whole lot.
So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. Good point for the Lions though and yet another pretty meh result for Seattle. I guess they’ll take it with Jordan Morris and the Roldans gone to the Gold Cup. Still. That’s five games without a win for Seattle and they’ve won just twice in 11 games.
Chicago Fire finalizing deal for midfielder Doumbia: Chicago Fire FC are finalizing a deal to acquire midfielder Ousmane Doumbia from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano, according to a report from The Athletic’s Tom Bogert. The 31-year-old Ivory Coast native would occupy the Fire’s open Designated Player roster spot, per Bogert, a technicality to maintain salary cap and roster flexibility for potential future moves.
- Wayne Rooney demanded even more from D.C. United after they routed Cincy.