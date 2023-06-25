The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Will Atlanta rout open the floodgates for Red Bulls?

23MLS_TheDailyKickoff-16x9
J. Sam Jones

What you need to know

USMNT-Jamaica play to draw

Brandon Vazquez rescued the US men’s national team from a rare group-stage loss in Gold Cup play Saturday night, coming off the bench to lash home a late equalizer that salvaged a fortunate 1-1 draw with Jamaica at Soldier Field in both sides’ Group A opener.

Sign up for The Messi Insider

Update your preferences to get the best Messi coverage straight to your inbox. We'll send you everything you need to know as the Argentine legend prepares to join Inter Miami CF this summer.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

The Recap

Kind of a quiet night, if I’m being totally honest. At least by MLS standards. Here’s what went down:

CHARLOTTE FC - 0 | CF MONTRÉAL - 0

What happened?: Not a thing.

So, did we learn anything?: Not a thing. But good job on both teams for keeping a clean sheet. They normally don’t do that.

COLUMBUS CREW - 2 | NASHVILLE SC - 0
C. Ramírez (20'), J. Maher (90+5' OG)

What happened?: Christian Ramírez opened the scoring and not even Hany Mukhtar could get Nashville back in this one.

So, did we learn anything?: These are two good teams, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see both in home Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots at the end of the year. Nashville were on the road and missing too much to be stressed about this one. The Crew should still feel great about their performance. It’s exciting to think both groups could get considerably better over the summer window.

D.C. UNITED - 3 | FC CINCINNATI - 0
Pedro Santos (10'), D. Williams (17'), C. Dájome (43')

What happened?: I’m… I’m not entirely sure but, uh, it seems like the whole “D.C. are actually pretty ok!” thing I wrote yesterday turned out well.

So, did we learn anything?: D.C. are actually pretty ok! Although, I think we knew that to some extent. Even still, I don’t think anyone expected a total beatdown against the Supporters’ Shield leaders. It’s a signature win for Wayne Rooney and a big moment for the club. 

That being said, these things happen. There’s no real reason to worry if you’re Cincy. Not when you’re missing Brandon Vasquez and Matt Miazga. And not when, you know, it’s just your second loss of the year. Sometimes, MLS catches up with you. They’re still well on track to accomplish everything they want to accomplish this year.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION - 2 | TORONTO FC - 1
B. Wood (33'), G. Vrioni (52') | D. Kerr (11')

What happened?: New England got a scare, but eventually took care of business against a depleted Toronto team. Bobby Wood and Giacomo Vrioni found the net. 

So, did we learn anything?: This was always an uphill battle for Toronto. But still, it has to be encouraging for the Revs to see Vrioni get on the board and see Wood continue an excellent run of form. That’s four goals in six games for Wood, and the Revs attack feels like it’s putting things together even without Dylan Borrero.

NEW YORK RED BULLS - 4 | ATLANTA UNITED - 0
D. Edelman (32'), C. Cásseres Jr. (45'), Frankie Amaya (78', 90')

What happened?: The Red Bulls did what they always do against Atlanta.

So, did we learn anything?: Nah. Same game, different year. Atlanta have never won in Red Bull Arena. A four-goal outburst is a great sign for the Red Bulls, though. They’ve been struggling to find the net this season, but not for lack of chances. It feels like we may have seen the beginnings of a regression to the mean that’s been coming. Their underlying numbers remain some of the best in the league. At some point, the results were going to come. Maybe this was the start of that?

PHILADELPHIA UNION - 4 | INTER MIAMI CF - 1
J. Glesnes (14'), J. Carranza (39'), L. Flach (45+4'), D. Ruíz (68' OG) | R. Taylor (50')

What happened?: Not much resembling a close soccer game.

So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so, unfortunately. There’s a wide, wide gap between these two. Four games left for Miami to get points before Messi presumably arrives. They’re stuck on 15 for now.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY - 0 | CHICAGO FIRE FC - 1
F. Herbers (47')

What happened?: Fabian Herbers made the difference in a big road win for Chicago.

So, did we learn anything?: The Fire are just three points off the playoff line in the East and would be right on the line in the West. They’re just as much in the middle of the pack as 90% of the league and it's time we recognize it. They’ve won two in a row (and Xherdan Shaqiri has come off the bench in both games).

AUSTIN FC - 3 | HOUSTON DYNAMO FC - 0
E. Finlay (22'), G. Zardes (32'), J. Cascante (50')

What happened?: Austin cruised against a hot Dynamo team. Ethan Finlay, Gyasi Zardes and Julio Cascante all found the net.

So, did we learn anything?: What a dang week for Austin. Back-to-back wins over in-state rivals is a heckuva way to boost morale and get yourself back in the thick of things in the West. Everyone expected Austin to take a bit of a step back this year. So far, injuries and poor form have set them back much, much further than that. This week is a lot more like what you’d expect from a team that still has enough talent and cohesion to be a playoff side.

COLORADO RAPIDS - 0 | LA GALAXY - 0

What happened?: The two teams at the bottom of the Shield standings delivered.

So, did we learn anything?: No.

REAL SALT LAKE - 2 | MINNESOTA UNITED - 2
D. Musovski (79') J. Glad (90+8') | H. Dotson (27'), E. Reynoso (39')

What happened?: Justen Glad rescued a point for RSL at home.

So, did we learn anything?: I don’t think so, but this one ended up being fun. Minnesota will be frustrated to not get three points, especially on a night where Reynoso got back on the board.

PORTLAND TIMBERS - 1 | NYCFC - 1
Evander (38') | K. Parks (51')

What happened?: Evander and Keaton Parks found the net in a game that went about how you’d expect.

So, did we learn anything?: Nope. We should note this is five straight draws for NYCFC and no wins in their last 11 MLS games, though.

LAFC - 2 | VANCOUVER WHITECAPS - 3
D. Bouanga (45'), C. Vela (68') | R. Veselinovic (2'), B. White (23'), R. Gauld (63')

What happened?: This was a wild one from the jump with Ranko Veselinovic putting the ‘Caps up early. LAFC got back in it a couple of times after that, but Vancouver never trailed in this one.

So, did we learn anything?: That’s an impressive win for the ‘Caps. Yeah, LAFC are dealing with the CCL hangover and all that, but Vancouver still went in there without Julian Gressel and came out clean on the other side. That’s a great win. It’s also LAFC’s third loss in the six games since the CCL final.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES - 1 | ST. LOUIS CITY SC - 2
J. Monteiro (47') | S. Adeniran (41', 58' PK)

What happened?: The man we all expected to step up in João Klauss and Eduard Löwen’s absence… uh…[checking]… Samuel Adeniran did exactly that.

So, did we learn anything?: Adeniran showed out in his first start for St. Louis and his third-ever MLS start. He found the net off a corner and a penalty to give St. Louis a huge road win. Any points the Fighting Toasted Raviolis (Seriously, we still don’t have a nickname for them yet?) get until their two DPs are back are great points. A road win over the Quakes would be great points either way.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS - 0 | ORLANDO CITY - 0

What happened?: Not a whole lot.

So, did we learn anything?: Don’t think so. Good point for the Lions though and yet another pretty meh result for Seattle. I guess they’ll take it with Jordan Morris and the Roldans gone to the Gold Cup. Still. That’s five games without a win for Seattle and they’ve won just twice in 11 games.

Other things

Chicago Fire finalizing deal for midfielder Doumbia: Chicago Fire FC are finalizing a deal to acquire midfielder Ousmane Doumbia from Swiss Super League side FC Lugano, according to a report from The Athletic’s Tom Bogert. The 31-year-old Ivory Coast native would occupy the Fire’s open Designated Player roster spot, per Bogert, a technicality to maintain salary cap and roster flexibility for potential future moves.

The Reading Rainbow
Full Time
J. Sam Jones -
@J_SamJones
The Daily Kickoff
More News
More News
Your Sunday Kickoff: Will Atlanta rout open the floodgates for Red Bulls?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Will Atlanta rout open the floodgates for Red Bulls?
Reports: Portland Timbers closing deal for center back Miguel Araujo
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Portland Timbers closing deal for center back Miguel Araujo
Matt Turner reinforces value as USMNT avoid Jamaica setback
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Matt Turner reinforces value as USMNT avoid Jamaica setback
Best in MLS? Sartini says Vancouver Whitecaps have a case

Best in MLS? Sartini says Vancouver Whitecaps have a case
St. Louis CITY forward Samuel Adeniran has "fairy tale" game after loan recall

St. Louis CITY forward Samuel Adeniran has "fairy tale" game after loan recall
USMNT Player Ratings: Turner, Vazquez step up in Gold Cup vs. Jamaica

USMNT Player Ratings: Turner, Vazquez step up in Gold Cup vs. Jamaica
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC | June 24, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. St. Louis CITY SC | June 24, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | June 24, 2023
6:56

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | June 24, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Orlando City SC | June 24, 2023
6:38

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Orlando City SC | June 24, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC | June 24, 2023
6:52

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC | June 24, 2023
More Video