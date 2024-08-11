Your Sunday Kickoff: Which MLS team has the best path to Leagues Cup glory?

LAFC somehow managed to draw the probable Wooden Spoon winners in the Round of 16. After that, it could be Pumas or a Seattle team they blew out in a 3-0 win back on July 20 just before Leagues Cup began. Their path to the semifinal is as straightforward as they could have hoped for.

From there, though, we’d find out a lot about this LAFC team’s standing in the region. Remember, the last time they went up against one of the very best teams these two leagues have to offer, they were boatraced by Columbus in LA. Would it be the same if they came up against América or Toluca in the semifinal? What about Columbus in the final? We know LAFC have had a recent history of making it all the way to the finish line and coming up just short. Is this the moment they overcome that final hurdle for the first time since MLS Cup 2022?