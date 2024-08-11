Matchday

Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Club América vs. St. Louis CITY

MLSsoccer staff

St. Louis CITY SC look to eliminate reigning LIGA MX champions Club América from Leagues Cup on Tuesday evening, traveling to the LA Galaxy's Dignity Health Sports Park for a neutral-site Round of 16 match.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California

The winner will face Toluca FC or Colorado Rapids in the quarterfinals, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Leagues Cup bracket

Club América logo
Club América

After a Group Stage bye, Club América advanced past Atlas FC in the Round of 32. Henry Martín's 73rd-minute goal sealed a 2-1 win, building off Érick Sánchez's opening tally.

To illustrate Las Águilas' depth: Paraguayan international Richard Sánchez and Chilean international Diego Valdés subbed on at Snapdragon Stadium, the future home of 2025 MLS expansion side San Diego FC. The midfielders joined former LA Galaxy star Jonathan Dos Santos and ex-LAFC winger Brian Rodríguez.

Last year, Nashville SC eliminated Club America on penalties in the Round of 16. Does a similar fate await manager André Jardine's side vs. St. Louis?

St. Louis CITY SC logo
St. Louis CITY SC

After taking four points in the Group Stage, St. Louis found another gear in the Round of 32 with a 3-1 win over the Portland Timbers.

The victory spoke to St. Louis' midseason squad makeover, as summertime signings Cedric Teuchert, Marcel Hartel and Simon Becher all scored in the second half.

Now, St. Louis look to do something they're yet to accomplish in 2024: win on the road. They're 0W-6L-6D away from CITYPARK, one of several reasons for their year-two drop-off.

But with Teuchert and Hartel firing, and Eduard Löwen and Roman Bürki finding form, St. Louis certainly could shock América.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Leagues Cup St. Louis CITY SC Club América

