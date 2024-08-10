Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Seattle Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM

A rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup final awaits in the Leagues Cup Round of 16, as Seattle Sounders FC host Pumas UNAM on Monday evening.

This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The winner will face LAFC or San Jose Earthquakes in the quarterfinals, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.

The Rave Green lifted the 2022 CCC title with a 5-2 aggregate victory, becoming MLS' first modern-day champion in the prestigious continental tournament. That accomplishment secured their place at the 2022 and 2025 FIFA Club World Cups.

In their previous meeting with Pumas, Seattle etched their name in history.

Revenge is on Pumas' mind after the 2022 CCL final, which ended with a 3-0 defeat at Seattle two-plus years ago.

Los Auriazules have since undergone wholesale changes, with manager Gustavo Lema now in charge of a revamped squad led by rising Mexican international César Huerta. The 23-year-old winger, a standout for the LIGA MX All-Stars in last month's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, opened the scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Round of 16.