Leagues Cup: How to watch, stream Seattle Sounders vs. Pumas UNAM

A rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup final awaits in the Leagues Cup Round of 16, as Seattle Sounders FC host Pumas UNAM on Monday evening.
How to watch & stream
When
- Monday, Aug. 12 | 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
The winner will face LAFC or San Jose Earthquakes in the quarterfinals, inching closer to the Aug. 25 final.
This World Cup-style tournament features 47 clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – pausing their domestic season for the month-long competition. The winner is crowned champion, and the top three finishers qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
In their previous meeting with Pumas, Seattle etched their name in history.
The Rave Green lifted the 2022 CCC title with a 5-2 aggregate victory, becoming MLS' first modern-day champion in the prestigious continental tournament. That accomplishment secured their place at the 2022 and 2025 FIFA Club World Cups.
This go-around, Seattle carry momentum following a 3-1 win over Western Conference leaders LA Galaxy. Defenders Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade and Jackson Ragen all scored first-half goals in the Round-of-32 triumph.
Due to injury, DP forwards Pedro de la Vega and Raúl Ruidíaz missed the Galaxy match. However, Jordan Morris and Albert Rusnák ably pulled the strings.
Revenge is on Pumas' mind after the 2022 CCL final, which ended with a 3-0 defeat at Seattle two-plus years ago.
Los Auriazules have since undergone wholesale changes, with manager Gustavo Lema now in charge of a revamped squad led by rising Mexican international César Huerta. The 23-year-old winger, a standout for the LIGA MX All-Stars in last month's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, opened the scoring in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Round of 16.
However, Pumas struggled to get out of their group. After falling 3-2 at Austin FC in their Leagues Cup opener, they needed a late goal from Rogelio Funes Mori to force an eventual penalty kick shootout win over CF Monterrey that booked their spot in the knockout stages.