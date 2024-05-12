Your Sunday Kickoff: The stars come out as Benteke, Acosta, Muriel & Herrera shine in Rivalry Week

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Conversely, there are legitimate questions to ask in Atlanta after their third straight home loss. They’ve had the underlying numbers on their side for most of the season. They didn’t in this one. And you have to worry that their confidence is fading.

We told y’all Christian Benteke would have a chance to feast against Atlanta’s backup center backs and, well, it went about how we expected. Benteke scored goals nine, 10 and 11 on the season as D.C. United pulled off the road win in Atlanta. He overpowered Atlanta as D.C. thoroughly outplayed the Five Stripes. They even held onto the lead too. This is one of the most dangerous teams in the East when they’re clicking.

Patrick Agyemang put Charlotte up one with a stellar finish into the side netting and that’s all The Crown needed to hold off Nashville. Agyemang has rightfully stolen the starting job from DP Enzo Copetti and has three goals in 605 minutes. With Copetti reportedly nearing a move away from Charlotte, Agyemang may be in that starting role for a while. He’s good enough to hold onto it and be effective until DP reinforcements likely arrive this summer. Until then, Charlotte can survive with a solid defense and stellar home record. They have five wins at home on the season, and 17 points through 12 games.

Same thing, different week. Even if you outplay them, you’ve got to do more than that. There aren’t many teams in the league that can.

Stop me if you’ve heard it before. CF Montréal came out of the gate hot against Inter Miami, went up 2-0, out-created and outshot the Herons annnnddddddddd… none of it mattered. New signing Matias Rojas scored a stunning free kick just before halftime and Luis Suarez found the equalizer moments later. At that point, you could only wait for Miami to inevitably take the lead. This time, Benjamin Cremaschi grabbed the winner.

It’s another kick in the gut for Philadelphia. They’ve lost three straight at home. That’s an unimaginable run for a team that lost four total home games in the last three seasons. There’s no way around it anymore. This team is broken and needs a reset of some kind to get back to the Union we expect to see.

Luis Muriel scored his first and second MLS goals as the Lions earned a critical 3-2 road win at Subaru Park. It’s hard to overstate how badly Orlando needed this one. It’s their first win in four games and they finally got contributions from their newest DP. It’s a breath of fresh air in what’s been a disappointing season.

There are two very strong reactions to this one. We’ll start with, “Wow! Orlando!” before we move into “Oh no! Philly!”

Meanwhile, Toronto will be without goalscorer Federico Bernardeschi in their next match after he picked up a red card. They did get Lorenzo Insigne back on the field in this one, though. Even if they have to wait another game to get both DPs on the field together again, getting Insigne back is huge.

They did actually play soccer too, though. And NYCFC went on the road and put together an attacking performance worth talking about. It felt like they had started to turn a corner during their recent homestand. Now, we have a data point away from home suggesting that feeling had some merit.

Toronto and New York City capped off a wild 3-2 game with a stoppage-time scuffle that, according to Toronto’s John Herdman and Jonathan Osorio, stemmed in part from an incident involving NYCFC head coach Nick Cushing at halftime of the previous meeting between these teams. Cushing denies anything happened, but, either way, it became readily apparent that bad blood existed here.

In their first meeting since last year’s Eastern Conference Final, last year’s MVP made the difference. With things getting late in Columbus, Lucho Acosta lofted the ball to the back post to create an easy finish for new U22 striker Kevin Kelsy and, seconds later, put the ball into the back of the net himself to guide Cincinnati to a huge Hell is Real win on the road.

Cincy have 24 points through 12 games and Acotsa has six goals and six assists on the season. They’re earning results at about the same rate as last year’s Shield-winning side despite multiple changes to their roster. GM Chris Albright has done outstanding work to renovate this team, including adding a new U22 striker. Getting Kelsy on the board with his first shot in MLS in the biggest game of the year is what we call “an encouraging sign.” Even if they’re just the team pushing Inter Miami to their best, it’s starting to feel like the Garys may have something to say about this year’s Shield race?