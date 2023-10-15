Your Sunday Kickoff: Surridge steps up for Nashville ahead of Decision Day, USMNT fall to Germany

What happened?: Well, first off, I feel it’s very important we point out Alan Velasco, Sam Surridge and Tomas Chancalay were all mentioned by name in yesterday’s newsletter as players that need to show up and be key contributors. They had a combined five goals between them. Including braces from Surridge and Chancalay in this one.

Unfortunately for the Revs, Surridge’s brace came in the first half and doesn’t even account for an off-the-crossbar assist to Dax McCarty. Nashville were off and running from the jump in this one. Even if Chancalay eventually made it interesting.

So, did we learn anything?: Yeah, you can knock Nashville for letting the Revs back into the game, but the result was huge no matter how you spin it. They got the attack up and running at the right time and didn’t need Hany Mukhtar doing all the work. Surridge got his first and second MLS goals and it came against a playoff team. It’s a fantastically timed bit of proof of concept and Nashville are in position to potentially jump as high as fifth on Decision Day. No matter where they finish though, this weekend set them up well for the playoffs.